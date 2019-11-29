The Best Gifts $25 and Under

Whether you need a killer stocking stuffer or want to bring the best gift to the White Elephant party, these under-$25 gifts will be a sure-fire hit
By PeopleStyle
November 29, 2019 10:00 AM

1 of 15

Calzedonia Cashmere Tights

Calzedonia

As luxe as hosiery can get, these Calzedonia cashmere tights are warm, chic and a perfect stocking-stuffer. And since they are made with real chasmere and thick viscose, they will outlive any of your sheer tights and last the entire season (rip-free).

Buy It! Calzedonia Super n Tights with Cashmere, $20; us.calzedonia.com

2 of 15

Laneige Day and Night Lip Gift Set

Courtesy Sephora

This lip duo — a hydrating sleep mask that works magic overnight and a fruity, lightly pigmented balm for all day — is the perfect stocking stuffer. On second thought, you might want to give it to those closest to you before Christmas morning to prep for anything that might happen near mistletoe.

Buy It! Laneige Kiss Me Day and Night Gift Set, $18; sephora.com

3 of 15

J.Crew Velvet Hair Tie

Courtesy J.Crew

For 100% that b*tch who loves to try out any and all hair trends.

Buy It! J.Crew Velvet Hair Tie, $22.50; jcrew.com

4 of 15

Everlane's The Cotton Crew

Everlane

Because there’s truly nothing better than high quality wardrobe essentials, and Everlane is the place to find them! This crew neck features slim, short sleeves and a flattering fit (which is surprisingly hard to come by in the world of plain white tees!) Dress it up with a black blazer for an easy work ‘fit, or keep it casual with jeans and statement sneakers on the weekend.

Buy It! The Cotton Crew, $18; everlane.com 

5 of 15

PopSockets PopGrip

Popsockets

Once you jump on the PopSocket bandwagon, you’ll never want to hop off. The tiny tab attaches to the back of your phone to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. The designs from the brand’s Luxe collection, like this hammered metal rose gold one, look particularly chic too. 

Buy It! PopSockets Hammered Metal PopGrip in Rose Gold, $19.99; target.com

6 of 15

Slip Silk Scrunchie Ornament

Slip

Slip’s supersoft silk scrunchies are typically on the pricier side, but this special holiday set of four is such a good deal. Whether you buy one for your friend, or just stock up on a few for yourself, these no-tug scrunchies won’t disappoint. 

Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Multi Holiday Bauble, $25; dermstore.com

7 of 15

Tai Stud Earrings

Courtesy Tai

Earrings are a great one-size-fits-all gift option, and these simple studs are a great addition to anyone’s jewelry box. 

Buy It! Tai Chevron Post Earrings, $25; taijewelry.com

8 of 15

NUDESTIX Mini Kit     

NudeStix

This easy-to-use red crayon is super pigmented (perfect for upcoming holiday parties!) but doesn’t crust like a matte liquid lipstick, making it an ideal gift option. The gel-formulated nude shade — which works well on the lips, cheeks or eyes — is also a knockout. 

Buy It! Nude + Red Hot Lips 3PC Mini Kit, $25; nudestix.com

9 of 15

Baublebar Hair Clip Set

This customizable kit allows you to choose three different embellished hair pins from an array of styles that can perfectly suit your loved one’s personality. 

Buy It! Baublebar Custom Hair Clip Set, $24; baublebar.com

10 of 15

A New Day Blanket Scarf 

Target

Leopard isn’t going anywhere, and this A New Day blanket scarf is the perfect on-trend (and extra cozy!) accessory for winter. On days when the temperature hits single digits, the brushed and plush fabric is guaranteed to keep you warm.

Buy It! A New Day Women's Brushed Blanket Scarf, $16.99; target.com

11 of 15

BeautyBlender Sponge

Courtesy of BeautyBlender

The iconic makeup applicator is typically sold in a clear plastic case so you can spot its hot pink hue from a mile away. But this season, the brand is adding an element of surprise to its packaging. And when you crack open this ornament, you’ll find either the classic pink, or an equally vibrant aquamarine sponge, in additional to the blender’s cleanser.

Buy It! BEAUTYBLENDER The Jewel Box Mystery Sponge, $20; sephora.com

12 of 15

CVS Picture Frame

Nowadays, everyone’s photos are stored inside their phones, so it’s an unexpected and thoughful touch to print out your favorite snaps and frame them for a cute and decorate gift. 

Buy It! CVS House To Home Aria Family 4x6 Picture Frame, $9.99; cvs.com

13 of 15

Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper

Anthropology

Need a gift for the person who loves to mix up their wardrobe? Try Anthropologie’s faux fur hat toppers, which allow you to customize a classic beanie with a chic and furry accessory. 

Buy It! Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper, $8; anthropologie.com

14 of 15

Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream Set

Courtesy Sephora

The best things come in threes! Bring this hand cream set from the super-luxe, super-respected French skincare brand as a hostess gift or to your next white elephant party. Who doesn’t want a handcream for their purse, nightstand and desk!

Buy It! Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream Trio, $18; sephora.com

