The Best Gifts $25 and Under

Calzedonia Cashmere Tights
As luxe as hosiery can get, these Calzedonia cashmere tights are warm, chic and a perfect stocking-stuffer. And since they are made with real chasmere and thick viscose, they will outlive any of your sheer tights and last the entire season (rip-free).
Buy It! Calzedonia Super n Tights with Cashmere, $20; us.calzedonia.com
Laneige Day and Night Lip Gift Set
This lip duo — a hydrating sleep mask that works magic overnight and a fruity, lightly pigmented balm for all day — is the perfect stocking stuffer. On second thought, you might want to give it to those closest to you before Christmas morning to prep for anything that might happen near mistletoe.
Buy It! Laneige Kiss Me Day and Night Gift Set, $18; sephora.com
J.Crew Velvet Hair Tie
For 100% that b*tch who loves to try out any and all hair trends.
Everlane's The Cotton Crew
Because there’s truly nothing better than high quality wardrobe essentials, and Everlane is the place to find them! This crew neck features slim, short sleeves and a flattering fit (which is surprisingly hard to come by in the world of plain white tees!) Dress it up with a black blazer for an easy work ‘fit, or keep it casual with jeans and statement sneakers on the weekend.
PopSockets PopGrip
Once you jump on the PopSocket bandwagon, you’ll never want to hop off. The tiny tab attaches to the back of your phone to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. The designs from the brand’s Luxe collection, like this hammered metal rose gold one, look particularly chic too.
Buy It! PopSockets Hammered Metal PopGrip in Rose Gold, $19.99; target.com
Slip Silk Scrunchie Ornament
Slip’s supersoft silk scrunchies are typically on the pricier side, but this special holiday set of four is such a good deal. Whether you buy one for your friend, or just stock up on a few for yourself, these no-tug scrunchies won’t disappoint.
Buy It! Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchies Multi Holiday Bauble, $25; dermstore.com
Tai Stud Earrings
Earrings are a great one-size-fits-all gift option, and these simple studs are a great addition to anyone’s jewelry box.
NUDESTIX Mini Kit
This easy-to-use red crayon is super pigmented (perfect for upcoming holiday parties!) but doesn’t crust like a matte liquid lipstick, making it an ideal gift option. The gel-formulated nude shade — which works well on the lips, cheeks or eyes — is also a knockout.
Baublebar Hair Clip Set
This customizable kit allows you to choose three different embellished hair pins from an array of styles that can perfectly suit your loved one’s personality.
A New Day Blanket Scarf
Leopard isn’t going anywhere, and this A New Day blanket scarf is the perfect on-trend (and extra cozy!) accessory for winter. On days when the temperature hits single digits, the brushed and plush fabric is guaranteed to keep you warm.
Buy It! A New Day Women's Brushed Blanket Scarf, $16.99; target.com
BeautyBlender Sponge
The iconic makeup applicator is typically sold in a clear plastic case so you can spot its hot pink hue from a mile away. But this season, the brand is adding an element of surprise to its packaging. And when you crack open this ornament, you’ll find either the classic pink, or an equally vibrant aquamarine sponge, in additional to the blender’s cleanser.
Buy It! BEAUTYBLENDER The Jewel Box Mystery Sponge, $20; sephora.com
CVS Picture Frame
Nowadays, everyone’s photos are stored inside their phones, so it’s an unexpected and thoughful touch to print out your favorite snaps and frame them for a cute and decorate gift.
Buy It! CVS House To Home Aria Family 4x6 Picture Frame, $9.99; cvs.com
Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper
Need a gift for the person who loves to mix up their wardrobe? Try Anthropologie’s faux fur hat toppers, which allow you to customize a classic beanie with a chic and furry accessory.
Buy It! Anthropologie Pick-A-Pom Faux Fur Topper, $8; anthropologie.com
Caudalie Hand and Nail Cream Set
The best things come in threes! Bring this hand cream set from the super-luxe, super-respected French skincare brand as a hostess gift or to your next white elephant party. Who doesn’t want a handcream for their purse, nightstand and desk!