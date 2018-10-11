The One Hand Sanitizer (That's Cooler than a Hand Sanitizer) Joanna Goddard Keeps in Her Bag

Alex Apatoff
October 11, 2018 09:00 AM
Joanna Goddard

The One identifies the single product that in-the-know people, from editors to celebrities, swear by to make their lives better in a “must-tell-everyone” way.

Joanna Goddard, who founded the popular lifestyle blog Cup of Jo (and has shared her smartest parenting advice with us here) has collaborated with cool-girl handbag designer Clare V on a collection of essentials. She shares with us the one thing she always has in her bag, no matter which one she’s carrying.

“Now that I’m in my late thirties, I’ve learned certain things: kids always laugh at pratfalls, leftover pizza tastes better with a squeeze of lemon, and the absolute #1 thing to carry in your bag is Aesop rinse-free wash. While walking around New York City, I can easily cleanse my hands; and in airplane bathrooms, it’s a lifesaver. Best of all is the scent — citrus, woody, herbaceous — that makes me lift my hands to my face and feel transported to a California forest. The tiny bottle fits right into my circle bag, which is part of a collaboration I just did with Clare V., and makes me feel ready to take on the day.”

