Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, and Oprah All Love Spanx for More Than Just Shapewear
See what's on sale right now from one of Hollywood's most popular brands
Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, Oprah, Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Karlie Kloss, Khloé Kardashian, and Padma Lakshmi. What do all these celebrities have in common? Aside from the obvious (ehem, that they’re famous), they’ve all shown an unwavering fondness for Spanx.
Known for its expertly designed shapewear that acts as plenty A-listers’ red-carpet secret, Spanx has one of the longest lists of celeb fans out there. No, really, the names above are just a fraction of the stars who’ve worn (and perhaps even openly shown off) their Spanx.
Founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, Spanx is the OG of modern shapewear: Think tummy-control shorts, tank tops, and no-show undies designed with a hidden shaping technology that’ll make you look and feel your best. In fact, plenty will use the term “Spanx” to refer to their shaping shorts or tummy-control tops from other brands.
Spanx has become synonymous with shapewear, and while that's certainly the brand’s best-known category, it’s also forayed into the worlds of activewear, undergarments, and denim — and all have that signature shaping technology woven into their DNA.
Buy It! Booty Boost Active Printed Cropped Leggings, $68.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com
Garner, Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian are just a few celebs who’ve worked out in Spanx’s innovative activewear. All have opted for a pair of leggings from the Booty Boost range — a collection of both cropped and full-length butt-lifting bottoms that are sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
Buy It! Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $29 (orig. $58); spanx.com
Jenner, Garner, Jessica Alba, and Rita Ora have also all professed their love for the Internet's most comfortable bra: the Bra-llelujah!, a so-comfy-you’ll-forget-you’re-wearing-it bra that Garner told all her friends to try. “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!,” she once shared in an interview.
The Best Spanx Styles to Buy on Sale This Week
- Distressed Denim Skirt, $68.99 (orig. $98)
- Everyday Shaping Panties Mid-Thigh Short, $23.99 (orig. $34)
- In & Out Cami, $34.99 (orig. $50)
- Retro Brief, $23.99 (orig. $34)
- Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage, $47.99 (orig. $68)
- Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings, $76.99 (orig. $110)
The final, and perhaps most sumptuous, cherry on top of the Spanx cake comes from Oprah herself. The media mogul deemed the Perfect Black Pant one of her favorites items of 2019. In fact, she even called founder Blakely herself to applaud her for making such a brilliant pair of bottoms.
From standout shapewear to celeb-loved undergarments to Oprah-approved pants, Spanx is sure to take over nearly every facet of our closets soon — and good thing there’s plenty of it on sale right now. Below, we’re rounded up the best Spanx markdowns to shop this week. Trust: You won’t regret any of these purchases.
Buy It! Pillow Cup Signature Push Up Plunge Bra, $47.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! The Perfect Black Cropped Pant, $76.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Buy It! Power Conceal-Her Cami, $42.99 (orig. $62); spanx.com
Buy It! Spotlight on Lace Bralette, $33.99 (orig. $48); spanx.com
Buy It! Power Conceal-Her High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short, $49.99 (orig. $72); spanx.com
