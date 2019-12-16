8 Brilliant Ways to Spill-Proof Your Travel Beauty Bag

When the TSA asks, ‘Any liquids?’ you can say ‘Nope!’ and breeze on through with these mess-free toiletries.
By Jackie Fields and Katie Intner
December 16, 2019 12:01 PM

1 of 8

Shampoo & Conditioner Bar

Just rub it in your hands to create a rich lather, then work through hair from your scalp to your ends. Bonus: It’s safe for color-treated hair.

Buy It! Love Beauty and Planet 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Bar, $4.99; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Toothpaste Tablets

The solid toothpaste turns to a deep-cleaning foam once you bite down on a pellet and begin brushing.

Buy It! Bite Toothpaste Bits, $12; bitetoothpastebits.com

3 of 8

Highlighter Stick

Free up space in your makeup kit with this multipurpose shimmer. Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba uses it on her “cheekbones, eyelids and Cupid’s bow for a gorgeous glow,” she says.

Buy It! Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Stick, $14.99; target.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 8

Cleansing Balm

Massage a dime-size amount of this formula into dry skin, then rinse or wipe off with a washcloth.

Buy It! Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, $17.99; target.com

Advertisement

5 of 8

Fragrance Towelettes

Wipe these scented sheets (the set has 14 aromas to choose from) anywhere you’d spray perfume.

Buy It! Pinrose the Sampler Kit, $24 (for 28 packets); pinrose.com

6 of 8

Dry Shampoo Powder

When pumped on roots and brushed through hair, this lightweight formula refreshes a second-day (and third-day) blowout. It also contains jojoba- seed oil for shine.

Buy It! R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder, $36; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 8

Serum Stick

This vitamin-enriched serum is formulated for all skin types and glides on straight from the tube for an instant dose of hydration.

Buy It! Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum, $36; sephora.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 8

Body Moisturizer

When you smooth this “solid” stone over your skin (from collarbones, down), its luxurious oils melt to deeply moisturize skin.

Buy It! Kate McLeod Atelier Body Stone I, $65; katemcleod.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.