8 Brilliant Ways to Spill-Proof Your Travel Beauty Bag

Shampoo & Conditioner Bar
Just rub it in your hands to create a rich lather, then work through hair from your scalp to your ends. Bonus: It’s safe for color-treated hair.
Buy It! Love Beauty and Planet 2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner Bar, $4.99; target.com
Toothpaste Tablets
The solid toothpaste turns to a deep-cleaning foam once you bite down on a pellet and begin brushing.
Buy It! Bite Toothpaste Bits, $12; bitetoothpastebits.com
Highlighter Stick
Free up space in your makeup kit with this multipurpose shimmer. Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba uses it on her “cheekbones, eyelids and Cupid’s bow for a gorgeous glow,” she says.
Buy It! Honest Beauty Magic Beauty Balm Stick, $14.99; target.com
Cleansing Balm
Massage a dime-size amount of this formula into dry skin, then rinse or wipe off with a washcloth.
Buy It! Versed Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm, $17.99; target.com
Fragrance Towelettes
Wipe these scented sheets (the set has 14 aromas to choose from) anywhere you’d spray perfume.
Buy It! Pinrose the Sampler Kit, $24 (for 28 packets); pinrose.com
Dry Shampoo Powder
When pumped on roots and brushed through hair, this lightweight formula refreshes a second-day (and third-day) blowout. It also contains jojoba- seed oil for shine.
Buy It! R+Co Skyline Dry Shampoo Powder, $36; neimanmarcus.com
Serum Stick
This vitamin-enriched serum is formulated for all skin types and glides on straight from the tube for an instant dose of hydration.
Buy It! Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum, $36; sephora.com
Body Moisturizer
When you smooth this “solid” stone over your skin (from collarbones, down), its luxurious oils melt to deeply moisturize skin.
Buy It! Kate McLeod Atelier Body Stone I, $65; katemcleod.com