These Stretchy and Supportive Slip-On Sneakers Have Nearly 20,000 Five-Star Reviews Combined on Amazon

Slip-on shoes have become a classic wardrobe staple over the past few years. From stylish options like Steve Madden’s popular Ecentrcq sneaker to sporty pairs that even nurses love, you may have already caved and bought yourself a pair (or two). But if you haven’t jumped on the trend yet — or just want to add more to your collection — we rounded up some of the most popular pairs on Amazon.

These customer-loved slip-on sneakers have the most reviews on Amazon, with nearly 20,000 five-star ratings between them:

Unsurprisingly, Skechers slip-on shoes take the cake for the top two most-reviewed on the site. Not only is it the brand behind the best-selling women’s shoe on Amazon right now, but tons of its other shoes have thousands of reviews. Slip-ons from Skechers’ Go Walk collection seem to be the most popular — the Go Walk 3 sneakers have over 4,000 five-star reviews alone. Made with a cooling and breathable mesh fabric, the comfy shoes have memory foam soles and come in 14 colors. They’re available in sizes five to 12, plus wide sizing options.

Some shoppers even say the original Go Walk style (which has been around since 2005) is the best walking shoe they’ve ever found. “I even wear them around the house, because they are just as comfortable as slippers,” one said.

A couple of sneakers from under-the-radar brands are also among the most-reviewed pairs, like the Slow Man Slip On Sneakers and the Tiosebon Athletic Walking Shoes. The Slow Man slip-ons are the second best-selling women’s shoes on the site thanks to how supportive and lightweight they are. Available in 23 color options, customers often comment that they’re “actually attractive” compared to other slip-ons.

“These shoes are so incredibly comfortable I could sleep in them! They form fit my feet and it feels like I’m walking on air. I work in the medical field and even nurses shoes don’t feel as good on my feet as these do,” one customer said. “They’re really cute too, and I’ve had several comments about where I got them.”

And if you’re looking for a breathable and slip-resistant walking shoe that won’t leave you with blisters or sore feet, over 4,000 reviewers think the Tiosebon sneakers are the best. “These shoes are so comfortable I was able to wear them for 10 hours and walk all day. I have never experienced such comfort in years,” wrote one reviewer.

With so many rave reviews from enthusiastic customers, no matter which pair you decide on, you simply can’t go wrong.