Hollywood's Most-Trusted Beauty Pros Reveal 20 Ways to Get Your Best Skin, Ever

To ensure you remove every impurity, try this two-step process, says esthetician Barbara Close:

First, use an oil-based cleansing balm…

It’s excellent at taking off makeup. Massage on dry skin, splash with warm water to emulsify, and wipe off with a warm cloth.

…Then, gel!

A hydrating, sulfate-free cleanser will eliminate excess oil without stripping the skin.

Buy It! Naturopathica Manuka Honey Cleansing Balm, $62; naturopathica.com

And

Garnier Skin-Active Refreshing Facial Cleanser, $8.99; ulta.com