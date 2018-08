Rarely a day goes by that beauty influencer Michaela Podolsky isn’t testing out new products. On Instagram, you’ll find her experimenting with face masks, curling her hair and doing her friends’ makeup on the regular. But her favorite category is skincare, which she’s been hyperfocused on after suffering from acne for most of her life. Now, Podolsky has finally figured out the products that work for her. Which is why she’s sharing exactly what she’d splurge (and save!) on in order to create a full skincare routine under $100.