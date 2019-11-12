4 Top-Rated Red Lipsticks That Are Perfect for the Holidays — All Under $10

Image zoom Walmart

Break out the mistletoe, because we’ve found four of the best-selling lipsticks to wear this holiday season. Not only are they each available in gorgeous shades of red, but they’re also super affordable — with prices starting as low as $3! Of course, deals like this are expected at one of our favorite budget-friendly retailers, Walmart. So if you’re looking for the perfect red lip color to wear at all of your holiday festivities, these top-rated picks are clear winners.

Now, we know wearing a bold red lip isn’t for everyone, but if there’s any time of year to try, it’s the holidays. Whether you’re a pro at wearing red lipstick or not, these four products have got you covered. We’ve picked out a glossy lipstick if you’re looking for extra shine, a liquid matte lipstick for long-lasting wear, a tinted lip balm for a subtle hue, and a lustrous lipstick for high-impact color — all with high customer ratings. So no matter your preferred lipstick style, there’s something for you.

Scroll down to check out these top-rated lipsticks and more must-have beauty products from Walmart.

If You’re Looking for: A Glossy Lip Color

With 482 five-star ratings, this L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Shine Lipstick has the look of lip gloss without the stickiness. It’s a rich formula with radiant colors that goes on smooth like a gloss, but won’t leave your lips feeling heavy or sticky. Try it in the shade “Enamel Red” for a classic look.

Buy It! L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Shine Lipstick in Enamel Red, $7.23; walmart.com

If You’re Looking for: A Long-Lasting Lip Color

If you’re looking to dive into those Christmas cookies without ruining your lip color, then the NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick is for you. This super-pigmented liquid lipstick is waterproof, long-lasting, and moisturizing thanks to its infusion of avocado oil and vitamin E. And Walmart shoppers have given this liquid lipstick 737 perfect five-star ratings, praising its matte finish that stays on for hours.

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Kitten Heels, $2.61 (orig. $4.89); walmart.com

If You’re Looking for: A Moisturizing Tinted Lip Balm

For a subtle red hue that won’t dry your lips out this holiday season, try Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shimmer in ‘Rhubarb’. This lip balm hydrates and soothes your lips with sunflower oil, vitamin E, and peppermint oil all while giving off a hint of color and sparkle. With 872 five-star ratings, Walmart shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this lip balm that adds color without heaviness.

Buy It! Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Shimmer in Rhubarb, $4.74 (orig. $4.99); walmart.com

If You’re Looking for: High-Impact Color

If you’re a pro at wearing a bold red lip, then we have a feeling you’ll love this Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in ‘Love That Red’. This creamy formula is ultra-pigmented for a vibrant punch of color. And because it’s infused with vitamin E and avocado oil, it feels buttery and lightweight on the lips. With 819 perfect five-star reviews, it’s clear Walmart shoppers love this moisturizing lipstick too.

Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Love That Red, $4.97; walmart.com