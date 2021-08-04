These 'Buttery Soft' Leggings with 20,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are on Sale for $18 Today
Between back-to-school promotions and Nordstrom's famous anniversary sale, it's a great time to score deals on all kinds of goodies. And thanks to this new offer, you can save on popular activewear, too.
Amazon marked down Colorfulkoala's wildly popular workout leggings, which are the retailer's best-selling leggings overall. The high-waisted tights are a hit with shoppers, earning over 20,000 five-star ratings and a near-perfect review overall. Even self-professed "leggings snobs" and fitness instructors love them. And while this deal lasts, they're going for as little as $18.
Buy It! Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Leggings, $18.39 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
The full-length "buttery soft" leggings feature a seamless no-roll waistband, a moisture-wicking material, and a hidden pocket at the waist for storing small essentials. They're made with an opaque spandex fabric that's squat-proof, and they come in 15 colors, including basic black and navy, and bolder shades like rose red and mauve pink.
The top-rated leggings have earned thousands of praise-filled reviews from women who love their simple look, soft and comfortable feel, and flattering cut. Shoppers wear them for all kinds of activities, too: gentle workouts like yoga and pilates, intense HIIT classes and long runs, lazy days at home, errands, and more. And despite their affordable price point, owners say they look and perform just like (if not better than) expensive brands that charge $100 and upwards for leggings.
"These are the best thing I've ever found in athletic wear," one reviewer wrote. "These are identical to the $100 pants elsewhere. The interior fabric has a buttery cotton feel, but the exterior is sturdier. It's a more functional fabric that has so far held up a lot better during my high intensity workouts and lift sessions. I highly recommend these."
"I'm a CrossFit coach and avid fitness junkie, so I spend my life in workout clothing," another reviewer wrote. "They are very soft and buttery as described. They fit the curves and are very flattering. I did the 'squat test' and they passed. I am impressed so far."
Many reviewers are such fans of these leggings, they immediately ordered more colors, so whether this is your first pair or you're back to get additional pairs, it's a great time to snag a few. There's no word on how long this promotion will last, but once this Amazon deal expires, the prices will go back up.
- These 'Buttery Soft' Leggings with 20,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Are on Sale for $18 Today
- Amazon Just Dropped Tons of New Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories — Here Are 10 of the Best Styles Under $40
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Dog Licking Mat Transforms Bathtime from a 'Struggle to a Breeze'
- Even Roomba Owners Say Their Floors Are 'So Much Cleaner' with This $170 Robot Vacuum