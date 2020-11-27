The Best New Seasonal Scents to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

These finds can help you get in the mood for your favorite festive activities

By Kaitlyn Frey
November 27, 2020 09:00 AM
Baking Cookies

The delectable vanilla scent of this rich body cream may leave you craving a sweet treat.

Buy It! The Body Shop Warm Vanilla Body Butter, $21; thebodyshop.com

Sitting by a Fireplace

Transform your living room into a cozy cabin with this candle, which has woody notes of smoked cedar, warm embers and clove.

Buy It! Bath & Body Works Fireside 3-Wick Candle, $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com

Decorating the Tree

Went with a faux fir? This pine-and-eucalyptus spray helps your space smell like the real thing.

Buy It! Diptyque Moonlit Fir Room Spray, $45; bloomingdales.com

 

Toasting with Friends

This champagne-inspired dry shampoo will make a virtual holiday party feel almost as fun as an in-person celebration.

Buy It! Drybar Bubbles & Berries Detox Dry Shampoo, $23; sephora.com

Skating in the Park

The crisp, wintry scent of this diffuser captures the feeling of a day at the rink.

Buy It! Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser, $48; nordstrom.com

Sipping Peppermint Hot Cocoa

This salve smells just like the tasty beverage.

Buy It! Burt’s Bees Mint Cocoa Lip Balm, $3.59; target.com

Shopping for Gifts

A spritz of this pretty perfume will transport you to a fancy department store.

Buy It! Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine, $95 for 1.6 oz; sephora.com

