The Best New Seasonal Scents to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
These finds can help you get in the mood for your favorite festive activities
Baking Cookies
The delectable vanilla scent of this rich body cream may leave you craving a sweet treat.
Buy It! The Body Shop Warm Vanilla Body Butter, $21; thebodyshop.com
Sitting by a Fireplace
Transform your living room into a cozy cabin with this candle, which has woody notes of smoked cedar, warm embers and clove.
Buy It! Bath & Body Works Fireside 3-Wick Candle, $24.50; bathandbodyworks.com
Decorating the Tree
Went with a faux fir? This pine-and-eucalyptus spray helps your space smell like the real thing.
Buy It! Diptyque Moonlit Fir Room Spray, $45; bloomingdales.com
Toasting with Friends
This champagne-inspired dry shampoo will make a virtual holiday party feel almost as fun as an in-person celebration.
Buy It! Drybar Bubbles & Berries Detox Dry Shampoo, $23; sephora.com
Skating in the Park
The crisp, wintry scent of this diffuser captures the feeling of a day at the rink.
Buy It! Nest New York Blue Cypress & Snow Reed Diffuser, $48; nordstrom.com
Sipping Peppermint Hot Cocoa
This salve smells just like the tasty beverage.
Shopping for Gifts
A spritz of this pretty perfume will transport you to a fancy department store.
Buy It! Chloé Eau de Toilette Rose Tangerine, $95 for 1.6 oz; sephora.com