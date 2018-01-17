Editors' Picks: Our All-Time Favorite SAG Awards Dresses
These are the red carpet gowns that still have us talking
Yara Shahidi in Naeem Khan, 2017
Colleen Kratofil, Style Writer-Reporter: Yara's Naeem Khan multicolor striped gown is so "Yara" that I still can't think of anyone else pulling it off as perfectly as she did. The dress has so many bold elements, yet it didn't overpower her at all -- a tricky feat that will go down in SAG Awards style history.
Diane Kruger in Jason Wu, 2010
Lindy Segal, Style Social Editor: Diane's red carpet looks are always must-sees, but this marigold stunner from one of her go-to designers (and good friends) Jason Wu has to be one of her best ever. The draped sleeves, surprising hue and dramatic train make me swoon to this day.
Mila Kunis in Alexander McQueen, 2011
Alex Apatoff, Deputy Style Director: I never realized how many actresses forgo prints in the interest of playing it safe until Mila Kunis hit the red carpet in this showstopping magnified-floral Alexander McQueen gown. Everything about the styling was understated and elegant, which made the dress somehow seem both classic and revolutionary all at the same time.
Emilia Clarke in Dior, 2016
Briana Draguca, Style & Beauty Intern: Emilia Clarke is a timeless beauty and this pink Dior gown was a can't-miss moment on the red carpet. The bright hue was a bold move for the Game of Thrones actress but she pulls it off and looks absolutley radiant while doing so. Even though the dress was a ball gown, the color and the plunging neckline give off a modern and youthful effect. The emerald jewlery, her soft waves, and glowing makeup pulls everything together so effortlessly she doesn't even look like she's trying.
Kate Hudson in Emilio Pucci, 2010
Kaitlyn Frey, Style & Beauty Assistant: Kate epitomized the phrase "better from the back" in 2010 when she wore this jaw-dropping white gown and over $1.75 million of Cartier jewels (featuring the tassel diamond necklace that draped down her back) when she was nominated for her performance in Nine. Eight years later, I still adore the etheral look just as much as the first time I saw it.
Jennifer Aniston in Vintage John Galliano, 2015
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Jennifer Aniston loves a slinky gown, but usually we see the actress in all black. In 2015, she switched things up (she was a nominee for her role in Cake!) selecting a plunging, vintage Galliano gown, teamed with Fred Leighton jewels. "I kind of just dropped dead for it," she said of the design at the time. As for her amazing glow, it's "courtesy of Cabo San Lucas," she shared.
Catherine Zeta Jones in Elie Saab, 2004
Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: Catherine Zeta-Jones has been out and about lately to promote her upcoming Lifetime movie, and her return to the red carpet reminded me just how much I’ve missed her presence. Remember when she attended the SAG Awards as a guest in this shimmering, strapless gown? The actress wasn’t nominated, but should have won an award for being a goddess among mortals. Once you get tired of gazing at this gold number, I implore you to take a closer look at her gorgeous purple eye shadow. What a bold beauty move, if I do say so myself. Emoji. Hands. Raised.
Nicole Kidman in Gucci
Jillian Ruffo, Associate Beauty Editor: An entire year has gone by since Nicole glistened on the red carpet in this green Gucci number, and I've come to accept the fact that I might never recover from that moment. From the parrot-embellished shoulders to the plunging neckline and long ruffles, every detail was better than the next -- making this my favorite red carpet dress of all time, rather than just at the SAG Awards.