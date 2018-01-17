Jackie Fields, Beauty Editor: Catherine Zeta-Jones has been out and about lately to promote her upcoming Lifetime movie, and her return to the red carpet reminded me just how much I’ve missed her presence. Remember when she attended the SAG Awards as a guest in this shimmering, strapless gown? The actress wasn’t nominated, but should have won an award for being a goddess among mortals. Once you get tired of gazing at this gold number, I implore you to take a closer look at her gorgeous purple eye shadow. What a bold beauty move, if I do say so myself. Emoji. Hands. Raised.