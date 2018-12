Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: The sexiest couple alive coordinated their outfits at this year’s Met Gala, and in my heart, they were the King and Queen of fashion prom.

Elba, who has co-hosted fashion’s biggest night in the past, said it was important for himself and his fiancée to be involved in the design process. They turned to Givenchy Creative Director Clare Waight Keller (Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer) for their outfits: a deconstructed black tuxedo on Idris and a elegant black long-sleeve gown on Sabrina.

“We’re wearing Givenchy,” Elba told Vogue on the carpet. “We worked with Clare Waight Keller, the new designer there, and we got to collaborate with her and design something that we wanted to wear.”