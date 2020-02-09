Thousands of Shoppers Think These Are the Best Raincoats You Can Buy on Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

With spring just around the corner, now is the time to pick up outerwear for the season’s notoriously rainy weather. While raincoats used to have a reputation of looking dowdy or unattractive, there’s thankfully a slew of new styles in stores now that are as fashionable as they are functional.

Amazon in particular has tons of cute options that won’t let rainy days put a damper on your look. But instead of having to sift through them all, we did the hard work for you and found the nine most popular raincoats on the site — they have thousands of five-star reviews between them.

Some of these rain jackets feature adjustable storm hoods and taped seams for added protection, while others are designed to fold up into a compact pouch so you carry it around in your bag. Plus, they’re all so stylish they might just have you hoping for rain.

From a classic trench coat to a super lightweight poncho and a heavy-duty jacket that will keep you dry in all types of weather, keep reading to see the most popular raincoats on Amazon.

Columbia Arcadia II Raincoat

This popular raincoat by Columbia features an adjustable storm hood, seamed construction, and zippered hand pockets. Customers love that the lightweight jacket is waterproof and breathable and that it can fold up to fit inside one of its own pockets. And did we mention there are 35 different colors to choose from?

Buy It! Columbia Arcadia II Raincoat, $29.98–$133.74; amazon.com

Zegolo Hooded Rain Jacket

Unlike other raincoats that can look boxy and unflattering, this adorable option from Zegolo boasts a drawstring cord at the waist to help show off your figure. Shoppers can’t stop commenting about how cute the jacket looks, as well as how the longer silhouette offers more coverage to help keep their legs dry.

Buy It! Zegolo Hooded Rain Jacket, $27.99–$39.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Marmot Lightweight Gore-Tex Raincoat

This top-of-the-line raincoat from Marmot has an impressive 4.4-star rating, and it’s easy to see why. It has Velcro cuffs to prevent wind from entering the jacket, zippers at the armpits to increase ventilation, and spacious pockets that are big enough to hold more than just the essentials.

Buy It! Marmot Lightweight Gore-Tex Raincoat, $131.43–$230; amazon.com

Saphirose Hooded Rain Poncho

If you prefer to wear ponchos on rainy days, over 2,000 Amazon customers recommend checking out this option by Saphirose. The oversized zippered poncho is made from an eco-friendly waterproof material and is big enough to wear over a backpack or large purse. And with 43 fun colors and prints to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding a style you love.

Buy It! Saphirose Hooded Rain Poncho, $21.99; amazon.com

SoTeer Waterproof Windbreaker

There’s no denying that rainy days can also get very windy, so if you’re looking for a coat that’s both waterproof and windproof, you may want to consider this option by SoTeer. One shopper is such a fan, they called it the “perfect lightweight rain jacket.”

Buy It! SoTeer Waterproof Windbreaker, $9.99–$28.99; amazon.com

The North Face Venture 2 DWR Rain Jacket

The North Face is known for making high-quality durable outerwear that will last for years to come, and this raincoat from the brand is no different. Along with smart features like a DryVent shell and an adjustable storm hood, the beloved waterproof jacket is lightweight and easy to pack for trips. It even ranges in size from XS to XXXL, so it should be easy to find your perfect fit.

Buy It! The North Face Venture 2 DWR Rain Jacket, $59.34–$217.62; amazon.com

Diamond Candy Hooded Rain Jacket

This heavy-duty jacket by Diamond Candy is perfect to wear on cold and rainy days. Besides being waterproof, windproof, and breathable, customers say the coat is so warm they can even wear it during outdoor winter activities like skiing and snowboarding.

Buy It! Diamond Candy Hooded Rain Jacket, $33.99–$45.99; amazon.com

JTanib Lightweight Packable Rain Jacket

This clever rain jacket from JTanib can fold up to fit inside its corresponding drawstring pouch, allowing you to easily carry it inside your handbag on days with unpredictable weather. One shopper loved it so much, they said it was “better than an umbrella.”

Buy It! JTanib Lightweight Packable Rain Jacket, $9.99–$29.99; amazon.com

Calvin Klein Double Breasted Trench Coat

If a classic trench is more your style, consider this sleek option by Calvin Klein. The double-breasted trench hits in the middle of the thigh and features a removable hood for added protection. It’s also machine-washable, so you never have to worry about dry cleaning bills.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Double Breasted Trench Coat, $88.73–$100.76 (orig. $129); amazon.com