Getty Images

Like pretty much everyone on the Internet, you’re already planning on going a little overboard on amazon Prime Day Monday July 16, whether it’s nabbing the big signup deals on Prime Pantry or Amazon Music, nabbing one of their super-discounted devices (like the Echo Show – already marked down – or the Kindle Paperwhite, which will be just $80) or just shopping some of the awesome stuff we’ve highlighted so far. But what you might not already be counting on is the incredibly easy way you can end up with $10 back in your bank account after shopping all the sales with your Prime membership.

RetailMeNot, an entire website dedicated to smarter shopping, makes it easy for you to apply coupons and get cash-back offers thanks to its Genie browser plug-in, which automatically scans shopping sites for any possible deals and offers and then allows you to add them to your cart instantly. After you’ve downloaded the extension, just click the logo in your bookmarks toolbar, hit the “Activate Up to $10 Cash Back” button, spend $100 and the cash will return to your account. (Want still more savings? Keep scrolling in the drop-down menu to see all the offers Amazon’s promoting without having to hunt around, including discounts at Whole Foods and Amazon Restaurants, then just click on them to apply them to your order.)

Courtesy RetailMeNot

It shouldn’t be too hard to hit that $100 minimum for cash back – after all, RetailMeNot’s insights indicate that the average shopper will spend $167 on Monday when Prime Day officially kicks off. And since it can be difficult to keep track of all of the many deals offered on the monster website, the RetailMeNot team also offered some tips to make the shopping experiences less overwhelming.

Feeling stressed by all the shop-ortunities (yeah, we went there)? We promise, we’ll help you narrow it down to some of the best buys on Monday. And at least with the $10 you’ll be getting back, you can treat yourself to a glass of wine after you finally hit “Place Your Order.”