9 Ridiculously Cool Power Suits to Buy Now

Few things in life are certain — but feeling empowered, beautiful and badass while rocking a perfectly tailored pantsuit is one of them.

There’s just something about wearing a power suit as a woman that’s, well, powerful. Not only is it appropriate for work and play but with so many different styles, colors, and textures you can infuse your personality and fashion sense into whichever you choose — and that is also a powerful feeling. Because in 2018, suits are no longer reserved for men. In fact, we’re rocking suits inspired by them, but better than them. Just take a cue from stylish ladies like Blake Lively, Tracee Ellis Ross and The Duchess of Sussex who each rocked a pantsuit in their own fabulous way.

If you’re looking to rock a matching suit this fall, you’re in luck because there are plenty of amazing options to choose from. From trendy menswear-inspired plaids (like Blake Lively’s look) to bold hues (like Tracee Ellis Ross’ look) to classically chic and perfectly tailored (like Meghan Markle’s look) there’s something for all styles — at every price point. Scroll down to shop nine of our favorite picks, and get ready to turn heads because these suits mean business.

The Best Classic Suits

Nothing says modern and chic like a classic black suit. Whether you prefer an oversized blazer or a shorter cropped style, these suits are a timeless addition to any wardrobe. Add a Victorian-style blouse for a polished office look, rock a t-shirt and sneakers for a casual and cool vibe, or ditch your shirt completely under the blazer and add some pumps for a sexy date night look.

The Best Bold Colored Suits

Nothing says power more than a bold hued pantsuit. From cobalt blue to fuchsia to burgundy, wearing color has never been so on trend — and so much fun. If you’re hesitant about wearing so much color, just keep the rest of your look neutral and let your suit make the statement. For a more bold approach, play with textures, monochromatic colors and statement-making accessories.

The Best Mens-Inspired Suits

Borrow one from the boys and opt for a colorful plaid or checkered print suit. Not only are menswear patterns and fabrics huge for fall, but wearing them head-to-toe in suit form is one of the biggest trends of the season. Go full menswear-inspired and rock your suit with a graphic tee, glasses and a pair of loafers. Or add some ladylike accessories such as Mary-Jane heels, a top-handle satchel and some pearl earrings. The possibilities are endless!

