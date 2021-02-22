The Best Overnight Beauty Products for Hair and Skin

These new finds treat while you sleep

By Kaitlyn Frey and Jackie Fields
February 22, 2021 04:42 PM
Body Cream

This unique formula has the lightweight texture of a gel with all the hydration of a rich cream. Kerry Washington is a big fan of the formula, too. "This cream has been a game-changer for my eczema,” says Washington, who calls its star ingredient, hyaluronic acid, "magic."

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Gel Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, $8.93; walmart.com

Eye Cream

Made with sustainable bakuchiol (a plant-based retinol alternative), this firming cream reduces puffiness.

Buy It! Bybi Eye Plump Overnight Eye Cream, $19.99; target.com

Hair Mask

Apply this nourishing mask to damp or dry hair once a week (rinse before styling) to give hair a moisture boost while you sleep. Twist your stands into a bun and secure with a terry cloth scrunchie when you use it.

Buy It! Pacifica Beauty Moon Cloud Overnight Repair Mask, $14; ulta.com

Lip Mask

Dab this shea-butter balm on dry lips during the day, then slather it on at night to heal flaking and peeling.

Buy It! Ciaté London Disco Nap, $18; us.ciatelondon.com

Sunless Tanner

Look like you took a tropical vacation with this lotion, which delivers a subtle bronze glow overnight.

Buy It! Elaluz Overnight Facial Glow, $29; revolve.com

Aromatherapy Spray

Mist from head to toe before you crawl under the covers, and let the relaxing lavender and chamomile scent lull you to sleep.

Buy It! Saje Sleep Well Restful Sleep Face & Body Mist, $20; saje.com

Face Cream

Rihanna created this fast-absorbing night moisturizer to “relieve skin from all the stress of the day,” she says.

Buy It! Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream, $40; fentyskin.com

