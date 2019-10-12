Beyoncé, Gwen Stefani, and More Celebs Love Over-the-Knee Boots — Here’s How to Shop Their Exact Pairs

Image zoom Getty (3)

Fall is finally here, which means it’s time to start accessorizing with cute boots. While comfy booties and knee-high boots are currently trending, there’s one style of boots that is a perennial favorite — the over-the-knee boot. Not only do these thigh-slimming boots help elongate your frame, but the extra fabric will also help keep your legs warmer in the cooler temps.

If you’re looking for a cute new pair to add to your fall wardrobe, we’ve rounded up seven sleek options that stylish stars can’t get enough of. Whether it’s the luxe Casadei boots that Gwen Stefani owns or the affordable Kenneth Cole pair that Beyoncé wore on stage, keep reading to see which celeb-loved over-the-knee boots are definitely worth buying this season.

Stuart Weitzman Katrina Boot

Image zoom Getty

Olivia Culpo’s glossy Stuart Weitzman boots are made from a stretchy material that will hug your thighs and won’t slip down as you walk.

To buy: Stuart Weitzman Katrina Boot, $725; stuartweitzman.com

Chinese Laundry Stunning Over-The-Knee Stiletto Boot

Image zoom Getty

Sydney Sweeney proves you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a stylish pair of over-the-knee boots. You can shop the Euphoria star’s footwear for less than $100.

To buy: Chinese Laundry Stunning Over-The-Knee Stiletto Boot, $79.95; chineselaundry.com

Casadei Over-The-Knee Boots

Image zoom Getty

Gwen Stefani loves these luxury boots from Casadei so much she has worn them several times over the years.

Buy It! Casadei Over-The-Knee Boots, $1,347; farfetch.com

Kenneth Cole Angelica Glossy Over-The-Knee Boots

Image zoom Getty

She may have expensive designer fashions at her fingertips, but Beyoncé’s Kenneth Cole boots prove she can’t resist a too-good-to-be-true bargain like the rest of us.

Buy It! Kenneth Cole Angelica Glossy Over-The-Knee Boots, $78.98 (orig. $199); kennethcole.com

Saint Laurent Niki Over-The-Knee Boots

Image zoom Getty

Over-the-knee boots are a staple of Chrissy Teigen’s wardrobe and, based on how many times she has worn this pair by Saint Laurent, these may be one of her favorites.

Buy It! Saint Laurent Niki Over-The-Knee Boots, $1,197 (orig. $1,995); mythersea.com

Fergie Footwear Romance Over-The-Knee Boots

Image zoom Splash

Fergie is such a fan of over-the-knee boots, she designed this cute pair for her Fergie Footwear line.

Buy It! Fergie Footwear Romance Over-The-Knee Boots, $38.56-$110; amazon.com

Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over-The-Knee Boots

Image zoom

Take a cue from Gigi Hadid and pair your over-the-knee boots with a cute wrap dress. We love the slate color of her Stuart Weitzman pair.

Buy It! Stuart Weitzman Tieland Over-The-Knee Boots, $798; stuartweitzman.com