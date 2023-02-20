The Best Online Styling Services to Elevate Your Wardrobe

With options for one-time deliveries to monthly subscriptions, these services send you clothing options to help you refresh your look for every occasion — from important work meetings to destination weddings. Just like these services take the guesswork out of getting dressed, below are the best online styling services based on a number of criteria ranging from style to size selection.

Whether you're looking to create the perfect capsule wardrobe or trying on the season's latest trends, browsing through racks of clothes in search of the right fit can be tiresome. If you find trying on countless clothes in unflattering retail lighting a drag, using an online clothing stylist can help make your dream closet a reality. The best online styling services use a combination of online quizzes, fashion inspo boards, and virtual consultations to curate the best pieces for your body, budget, and lifestyle and deliver them straight to your door.

DailyLook has a limited selection of brands and sizes, which range from 0 to 12W. However, you can choose stylish pieces from brands like Badgley Mischka, J.O.A, Rails, Saylor, and more. The $40 styling fee is more expensive than other styling services, but that amount is credited toward any items you keep. You'll also receive 50 percent off the lowest-priced item in your box with every purchase of three or more pieces. You'll have to be quick about your selections, though, as returns not made within five days are subject to a 30 percent restocking fee.

With 12 items per shipment, a box from DailyLook offers a ton of variety compared to other online styling services. While the company stocks looks for special occasions and casual weekends, its selection of professional workwear is particularly strong. After taking an extensive online quiz that accounts for body measurements, favorite colorways, preferred denim cut, and style vibe (think "Clean & Modern" or "Power Moves"), a stylist will pull together your custom office-ready shipment.

Take an extensive online quiz to share your favorite looks, budget, and preferences with a stylist, who will curate five to seven pieces for a $20 fee that will be applied to any looks you wish to purchase. While Wantable shipping is free, deliveries can take between seven and 14 days, so it's best to plan ahead for big events or vacations. There is a short window — only five days — for trying on and returning items, though the company will offer a one-time, three-day extension upon request. If you end up keeping five or more pieces, you'll receive a 25 percent discount, saving you some extra bucks.

Want to update your wardrobe with on-trend items without committing to buying them? Wantable offers flexible, one-time shipments of fashion-forward clothing in sizes XS to 3X from popular brands like Cupcakes & Cashmere, Paige, BB Dakota, and more. In addition to the signature "Style Edit" box, the company offers an "Active Edit" box for athleisure, a "Sleep & Body Edit" box for lingerie and loungewear, and seasonal themed options ranging from "Light Layers" to "Vacation Style."

In addition to monthly or on-demand boxes with five stylist-selected pieces, Dia & Co offers a wide selection of one-time boxes, including a "business ready" option with structured, sophisticated workwear, and bundles of bestsellers like jeans and versatile tops. The $20 styling fee will be applied to any items you buy, and you have five days to make returns or exchanges. The service is a little pricier than other competitors on our list — and there's a $75 free shipping minimum — but the variety and size inclusivity make up for the higher cost.

Finding stylish, flattering plus-size clothing is a challenge, even when shopping in person. Enter Dia & Co, the online styling company founded by a plus-size woman that stocks sizes 0X to 5X from on-trend brands like Vince Camuto and Madewell. Take the detailed style quiz with questions about height, body shape, and bra size, to ensure stylists pick the best sizes and pieces for your body.

Shipping and dry cleaning are included in Armoire's three membership plans, which come with four, seven, or unlimited items starting at a pricey $79 per month ($69 per month for new customers). No matter what plan you choose, you'll get coverage for minor damages, complimentary swaps, and complete access to the company's catalog. Armoire prioritizes POC and women-owned fashion brands , and its eco-friendly services help you keep up with trends with a clean conscience.

Armoire combines the best of personal shopping services with one-time clothing rentals from high-end brands like Diane Von Furstenberg and Yum Kim in sizes 0 to 24W. After filling out a three-minute online quiz, you can schedule a free, virtual consultation with a stylist who will select your custom looks based on fit, size, occasion, and fashion preferences. Unlike other online styling services, you can select your items in advance, so there are no surprises when you receive your box.

With Stitch Fix, simply keep what you like, and return the rest. Future fixes are based on items you keep, so you won't be stuck with bold colors and work attire if you prefer neutral hues and athleisure. In addition to plus and petite sizes and maternity wear, the site offers accessories from favorite brands like Kendra Scott and All Saints.

The total cost for five fits comes out to a one-time fee of $20, which is credited toward items you keep. If you love the whole box, you'll get a 25 percent discount for keeping all of the looks — although this discount doesn't apply to individual items. Despite this, items average about $55 per piece and ship free, making Stitch Fix a budget-friendly wardrobe refresh.

From the latest styles in sizes XS to 3X, to a collection of more than 1,000 name brands, Stitch Fix stands out for its selection and inclusivity, making it our best overall pick for online styling services. To get your first fix, simply take an online quiz and browse the website, which is organized into categories like "casual tops" and "favorites under $50." Based on your price range, size, and style preferences, a personal stylist will send you five looks.

Final Verdict

For an instant wardrobe refresh without leaving the comfort of your home, Stitch Fix stands out for its variety of trendy clothes, designer brands, size inclusivity, and overall affordability. Future boxes are also curated more specifically to your taste and style based on what items from previous deliveries you keep. These factors combined with the company's thorough intake quiz, knowledgeable stylists, and responsiveness to customer feedback put it on the top of our list of the best online clothing stylists.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does an online stylist do?

Online stylists use a combination of quizzes, inspiration boards, feedback, and one-on-one virtual consultations to curate a selection of personalized clothing items delivered directly to your door. The shipments include a variety of items such as dresses, outerwear, accessories, handbags, and more. Since these services are strictly online, you can conveniently try on looks at home and return what you don't like without the hassle of going into a brick-and-mortar store.

How much do online styling services cost?

The cost of online styling services varies depending on factors such as the company itself, your number of requested items, and your shipment frequency. Some companies like Stitch Fix, Dia & Co, and Wantable, may include a one-time $20 styling fee that is credited to any clothing and accessories you keep. DailyLook has a similar model, but the base fee is $40 per shipment.

Where do online styling services get their clothes?

Just like your favorite retail and department stores, online styling services source clothing directly from manufacturers, designers, and vendors throughout the year. With subscription models, customers get access to on-trend items and the latest brands without having to shop or try on clothing in person. Online stylists may also offer a larger range of clothing sizes than you might find in-store, plus the option of exchanging sizes without the hassle of the traditional retail return process.

Can you change stylists if you don't like the clothes?

With most online styling services, you are assigned a stylist based on your initial online questionnaire or virtual consultation. After each shipment, you can send your stylist a note via the company website to let them know what you loved and what didn't quite work. Most services will let you switch stylists if your initial one isn't the right fit, but stylist availability can vary depending on their schedule and client load.

Do online styling services require a subscription?

Many online styling services offer both subscriptions and one-time shipments. For subscription models like Stitch Fix, you can choose your delivery frequency, with the option to pause or cancel before your next box. Alternatively, companies like Armoire, Dia & Co, and Wantable, allow you to choose single, themed boxes. Some services also have several pricing tiers and subscription plans, so you can get as few as five items or as many as 12 different pieces depending on what option you select.

Methodology

We reviewed more than a dozen online styling services to find our favorites. Each company was evaluated based on the following criteria:

Price

Shipping fees and policies

Access to personal stylists

Clothing and size variety

Subscription options

Discounts

Ability to pause or cancel service

Companies with a large selection of clothing styles, brands, and sizes were given extra points in the scoring phase. Cost was also a leading factor, as was customer support and additional services offered. Companies with limited shipping capabilities did not make it past the initial research stage.