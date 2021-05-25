The Most Stylish One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop Now
From fun and trendy to sophisticated and classic, these 12 flattering suits will start your summer off in style
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.
High-Neck Zip-Front
Credit: Eva Longoria/Instagram
Eva Longoria channels a sporty-chic vibe in this zippered suit.
Buy It! Myra Swim, $190; myraswim.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Floral Belted
Buy It! J.Crew, $128; jcrew.com
Color-Block Halter
Buy It! Boden, $98; bodenusa.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wrap Front
Buy It! Tommy Bahama, $159; tommybahama.com
Advertisement
Rouching
Buy It! Shade & Shore, $34.99; target.com
One-Shoulder
Buy It! Gap, $69.95; gap.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Printed Halter
Buy It! Modcloth, $99; modcloth.com
Advertisement
Square-Neck and Belted
Buy It! Zonarch, $130; zonarch.com
Classic Underwire
Buy It! Lands' End, $99.95; landsend.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gingham with Shoulder Ties
Buy It! Draper James x Lands' End, $99.95; landsend.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cutouts
Buy It! Aerie, $59.95; ae.com
Advertisement
Floral-Print
Buy It! L*Space, $187; lspace.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nautical
Buy It! Carve Designs, $88; carvedesigns.com
Advertisement
Advertisement