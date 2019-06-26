The Most Stylish and Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits to Shop This Summer

From chic belted styles to flirty florals and cut-outs, there's a one-piece out there for everyone. Shop some of our favorite trendy and flattering picks right her
By Sarah Ball
June 26, 2019 03:22 PM

Our Celebrity Muse: Eva Longoria in an Allec swimsuit

Eva Longoria/Instagram

With summer finally here, it’s time to suit up. Shop these 17 trendy one-pieces that are sure you to make you as happy (and fashionable!) as Eva!

Aerie

Photographer: Philip Friedman, Stylist: Chanel Kennebrew

Buy It! $29.97 (orig. $49.95); ae.com

J. Crew

Courtesy J.Crew

Buy It! $110; jcrew.com

Figleaves

Photographer: Philip Friedman, Stylist: Chanel Kennebrew

Buy It! $20 (orig. $50); figleaves.com

Gap

Courtesy Gap

Buy It! $42 (orig. $69.96); gap.com

Ookioh

Courtesy OOKIO

Buy It! $98; ookioh.com

Madewell

Courtesy Madewell

Buy It! $75; madewell.com

Topshop

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! $50; nordstrom.com

Target

Photographer: Philip Friedman, Stylist: Chanel Kennebrew

Buy It! $34.99; target.com

H&M

Courtesy H&M

Buy It! $49.99; hm.com

ONIA

Courtesy Onia

Buy It! $195; onia.com

Rosie for Autograph 

Courtesy Marks and Spencer

Buy It! $69; marksandspencer.com

Loft

Photographer: Philip Friedman, Stylist: Chanel Kennebrew

Buy It! $89.50; loft.com

Old Navy

Courtesy Old Navy

Buy It! $22.50 ($44.90); oldnavy.com

Something Navy x Nordstrom

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Similar: $59; nordstrom.com

Bilabong x Sincerely Jules

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! $109.05; nordstrom.com

Magic Suit

Courtesy Magic Suit

Buy It! $156; magicsuit.com

Calzedonia

Courtesy Calzedonia

Buy It! 90; us.calzedonia.com

