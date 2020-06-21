Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From figure-flattering maillots to sexy backless swimsuits, there’s an option on this list for everyone

PSA: You Can Shop Amazon’s 10 Most Popular One-Piece Swimsuits for Less than $35 Each

With so many styles, shapes, and colors to choose from, swimsuit shopping can be a struggle for anyone. But there’s nothing better than finally finding a bathing suit that is flattering, comfortable, and stylish. And now, Amazon is making it easier than ever to do so.

To help you find out which suits Amazon shoppers love most, the retailer has curated a list of the most popular one-piece swimsuits on the website. Each item on the list has thousands of five-star ratings and glowing reviews from real women who have purchased and worn the swimsuits themselves.

While the best-sellers list is already narrowed down to the 100 most sought-after one-pieces on Amazon (out of over 10,000 options!), we’ve taken things even further and highlighted the top 10 customer-loved one-piece swimsuits, below.

From conservative swimdresses to flattering ruched bathing suits to ultra-sexy options that feature skin-baring cut-outs or backless silhouettes, there’s something on this list for just about everyone. Perhaps the best part? Prices start at just $10, and every single item below can be yours for less than $35 each.

So what are you waiting for? Give your swimsuit drawer an upgrade and shop all 10 of Amazon’s best-selling one-piece swimsuits now.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tempt Me High-Neck Plunge Mesh One-Piece, $16.99–$30.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Smismivo Tummy Control Halter Neck One-Piece, $27.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cocoship Vintage Skirtini One-Piece, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Shoulder One-Piece, $29.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cocoship Retro Backless One-Piece, $21.99–$28.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Monokini One-PIece, $16.99–$23.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! I2Crazy Tummy Control Halter Top One-Piece, $9.99–$30.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Upopby Vintage Padded Push-Up One-Piece, $24.99–$27.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Hilor Front Crossover One-Piece, $21.99–$31.99; amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Cocopear Elegant Crossover Swimdress One-Piece, $32.99; amazon.com

