New York Fashion Week Is Back! All the Must-See Photos from the Runway to the Front Row

Catch up on every A-list sighting and major catwalk moment from the Big Apple's most stylish ⁠— and star-studded ⁠— week 

By Brittany Talarico February 14, 2022 05:03 PM

1 of 15

Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The superstars, seen here front row at the Christian Siriano show, are giving us major flashbacks to 1998. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet

Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty

Their faces might suggest differently, but this duo, at the Alice + Olivia presentation, definitely have fun with fashion. 

3 of 15

Bella Hadid

Credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Hadid brings her signature sashay to the Proenza Schouler runway. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Front Row at Christian Siriano

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Anika Noni Rose, Ava Max, Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Drew Barrymore, Anna Chlumsky, Symone and MJ Rodriguez pull out all the fashion stops as they sit front row in support of Christian Siriano. 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Coco Rocha

Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

The supermodel once again turns the Christian Siriano runway into her own personal stage, closing out the designer's show in true high-fashion drama. 

6 of 15

Christian Siriano Afterparty

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

MJ Rodriguez, Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone cuddle up to designer Christian Siriano at the afterparty celebrating his fall 2022 runway collection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

La La and Kiyan Anthony

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The pair have a stylish mother-son date at the Kim Shui show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton

Credit: BFA

A pregnant Hilton clads her bump in a chic leopard slip dress as she poses alongside Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet at the brand's cocktail and fashion screening party. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Front Row at PatBo

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Olivia Palermo, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Camila Coelho, Leonie Hanne and Chriselle Lim take in all the skin-baring designs at the PatBo show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Rachel Brosnahan

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wears one of Sergio Hudson's signature bright-hued suits to show her support for the designer at his show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Maude Apatow

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty

The Euphoria star hosted a conversation with Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Katie Holmes

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

The NYFW vet attends the Ulla Johnson show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Karlie Kloss

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Supermodel mama! Kloss wears a gorgeous embellished ball gown on the Brandon Maxwell runway. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Lea Michele and Tayshia Adams

Credit: Michael Stewart/Getty

Mini skirt suit sets are having a moment at the Alice + Olivia event thanks to Michele and Adams, who pose for a selfie together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Hannah Waddingham

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Ted Lasso star cozies up to a cute pup at the Christian Siriano show. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittany Talarico