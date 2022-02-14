New York Fashion Week Is Back! All the Must-See Photos from the Runway to the Front Row
Catch up on every A-list sighting and major catwalk moment from the Big Apple's most stylish — and star-studded — week
Drew Barrymore and Alicia Silverstone
The superstars, seen here front row at the Christian Siriano show, are giving us major flashbacks to 1998.
Katie Holmes and Stacey Bendet
Their faces might suggest differently, but this duo, at the Alice + Olivia presentation, definitely have fun with fashion.
Bella Hadid
Hadid brings her signature sashay to the Proenza Schouler runway.
Front Row at Christian Siriano
Anika Noni Rose, Ava Max, Danielle Brooks, Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Drew Barrymore, Anna Chlumsky, Symone and MJ Rodriguez pull out all the fashion stops as they sit front row in support of Christian Siriano.
Coco Rocha
The supermodel once again turns the Christian Siriano runway into her own personal stage, closing out the designer's show in true high-fashion drama.
Christian Siriano Afterparty
MJ Rodriguez, Coco Rocha and Alicia Silverstone cuddle up to designer Christian Siriano at the afterparty celebrating his fall 2022 runway collection.
La La and Kiyan Anthony
The pair have a stylish mother-son date at the Kim Shui show.
Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton
A pregnant Hilton clads her bump in a chic leopard slip dress as she poses alongside Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet at the brand's cocktail and fashion screening party.
Front Row at PatBo
Olivia Palermo, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Camila Coelho, Leonie Hanne and Chriselle Lim take in all the skin-baring designs at the PatBo show.
Rachel Brosnahan
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star wears one of Sergio Hudson's signature bright-hued suits to show her support for the designer at his show.
Maude Apatow
The Euphoria star hosted a conversation with Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy.
Katie Holmes
The NYFW vet attends the Ulla Johnson show.
Karlie Kloss
Supermodel mama! Kloss wears a gorgeous embellished ball gown on the Brandon Maxwell runway.
Lea Michele and Tayshia Adams
Mini skirt suit sets are having a moment at the Alice + Olivia event thanks to Michele and Adams, who pose for a selfie together.
Hannah Waddingham
The Ted Lasso star cozies up to a cute pup at the Christian Siriano show.