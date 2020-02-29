15 Incredible Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Right Now — Including Meghan Markle’s Comfy Sneakers for $60

Image zoom Nordstrom

There are a lot of things you could choose to spend the weekend doing, like cleaning your home, catching up on TV shows, meal prepping for the following week, or shopping online. We’re most excited about the latter, especially with sunny weather on the horizon. Spring begins in March, and since Puxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow, we’re hoping that means warmer temperatures are coming sooner than later. So now’s the perfect time to start refreshing our closets, which we’ll be doing at Nordstrom.

The department store’s sale section is always full of insanely good deals. Don’t believe us? There are a whopping 14,000+ items marked down in the women’s sale section alone — and everything is up to 60 percent off!

The 15 Best Nordstrom Deals to Shop This Weekend

We sifted through the thousands of discounted dresses, blouses, shoes, handbags, and jewelry to bring you 15 of best Nordstrom deals you can get this weekend. Even better? They’re all less than $90. Since we’ve been dreaming of warmer weather, we made sure to include several things that would make great transitional pieces in your wardrobe, like this denim trucker jacket and this lightweight rainbow sweater.

Some of the other items we can’t resist adding to our carts include this romantic balloon sleeve dress that’s half-off, these designer-like strappy heels that are $49 off, and this trendy faux leather shoulder bag that’s 40 percent off and looks very similar to the popular ’90s-style bag that every A-lister has been carrying recently. We also discovered that these Meghan Markle-approved white-and-navy Adidas Stan Smith sneakers are on sale for $60, and the iconic Levi’s Wedgie jeans are now less than $80. Plus, this Topshop cropped tee is only $7 (yes, we’re serious!).

Clearly, there are so many good savings at Nordstrom right now. Scroll down to shop the 15 best Nordstrom deals you can get this weekend!

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Rose Long Sleeve Shirtdress, $37.50 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Embossed Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $35.40 (orig. $59); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Argento Vivo Enamel Plated Hoop Earrings, $58.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Dolce Vita Noles City Slide Sandal, $72.90 (orig. $121.95); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Hiatus Rainbow Stripe Sweater, $26.98 (orig. $45); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans, $78.40 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $59.76 (orig. $80); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Treasure & Bond Lex Leather Crossbody Bag, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BP. Triple Layered Chain Link Necklace, $29.40 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Elastic Waist Denim Trucker Jacket, $58.80 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Crop Tee, $6.99 (orig. $14); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Bobeau Lyndon Bias Cut Midi Skirt, $34.80 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! BaubleBar Scarlett Set of 2 Hair Clips, $16.80 (orig. $28); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Habitual Payton Belted High Waist Ankle Trousers, $87.20 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Wayf x Influencers San Francisco Puff Sleeve Sweater Dress, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.