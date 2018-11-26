Normally, we hate Mondays. (Okay, we don’t hate Mondays, but it’s hard not to get the Sunday blues once you realize the amazing weekend you just had is about to end.) However, when it comes to the Monday after Thanksgiving, we can’t help but get excited for it because it’s the day all of our online shopping dreams come true. Cyber Monday is one of our fave shopping holidays of the year, if not our favorite of the year, because retailers and brands mark everything down crazy cheap. And take a wild guess which retailer is the number one online store we can’t wait to shop? Nordstrom, obvi!
On top of its insane Black Friday sale where you can shop thousands of sale items for up to 60 percent off (which is still happening!), you can now get $50 when you spend $250. Yes, that’s right! Another $50 you can save to shop at your fave retailer later, since you know you’re going to anyway. To get the deal, we recommend scooping up these Hunter Glossy Rain Boots that are now 35 percent off, this lavender Halogen V-Neck Cashmere Sweater that’s under $60, and this Kate Spade leather satchel that’s $90 off.
But you’ll have to hurry because these incredible offers end tonight at midnight. Keep scrolling to see the best Cyber Monday fashion deals you can snag at Nordstrom before it’s too late. (And if you’re a true Nordies fan, you may want to place a few separate purchases in order to really take advantage of the spend $250, get $50 offer.)
Best Shirts Deals
- BP. Cozy V-Neck Sweater, $15.60 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
- Free People Softly Structured Knit Tunic, $87.32 (orig. $148); nordstrom.com
- Halogen Relaxed V-Neck Cashmere Sweater, $58.90 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com
- French Connection Urban Flossy Cowl Neck Sweater, $82.80 (orig. $138); nordstrom.com
Best Shoes Deals
- UGG Kristin Classic Slim Water Resistant Mini Boot, $109.90 (orig. $149.95); nordstrom.com
- Blondo Ellie Waterproof Knee High Riding Boots, $129.90 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com
- Hunter Original Short Gloss Rain Boot, $89.90 (orig $140); nordstrom.com
- Madewell The Gemma Mule, $73.50 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com
Best Dresses Deals
- Bardot Stripe Button Front Dress, $71.40 (orig. $119); nordstrom.com
- Michael Michael Kors Metallic Paisley Shift Dress, $98.98 (orig. $165); nordstrom.com
- Ali & Jay Sky’s the Limit Sheath Dress, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com
- Eliza J Off the Shoulder Velvet Dress, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com
Best Handbags Deals
- Ted Baker London Small Hermine Faux Leather Satchel, $101.40 (orig. $169); nordstrom.com
- BP. Faux Leather Canteen Crossbody Bag, $19.50 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com
- Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Small Hayden Leather Satchel, $208.60 (orig. $298); nordstrom.com
- Madewell The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
Best Coats & Jackets Deals
- Badgley Mischka Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Front Coat, $173.90 (orig. $349); nordstrom.com
- J.Crew Yuna Teddy Faux Fur Jacket, $147.90 (orig. $248); nordstrom.com
- Cole Haan Signature Woven Coat, $259.90 (orig. $400); nordstrom.com
- Avec Les Filles Ruched Sleeve Corduroy Bomber, $82.90 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com
Best Accessories Deals
- Nadri Trinity Pave Hoop Earrings, $40.80 (orig. $68); nordstrom.com
- Kendra Scott Stan Bracelet, $44.98 (orig. $75); nordstrom.com
- Nordstrom Lambskin Leather Gloves, $59.25 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com
- Rag & Bone Sam Lambswool Scarf, $149.98 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com