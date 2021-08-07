Last Chance! There Are Less Than 48 Hours to Shop Nordstrom's Epic Anniversary Sale
It's a good weekend to be a shopper! There are so many epic sales happening right now, we can hardly contain our excitement.
There are less than 48 hours to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which is exactly the same amount of time left to take advantage of Spanx's price-matching event. On top of that, celeb-loved makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury is offering 40 percent off tons of its "magical" products and sustainable, Oprah-approved label Cozy Earth is hosting its semi-annual sale. Plus, Hollywood's favorite face mask brand is having a sale on its disposable options for adults and kids.
To help you get started shopping, we hand-picked five of our favorite items from each of the sales — keep scrolling to add them to your cart.
Nordstrom
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially comes to an end this weekend, so now's the time to shop if you want to take advantage of the unreal savings. Arguably one of the best parts about the annual event is the array of exclusive beauty deals. You'll find special bundles from fan-favorite brands like Nars, La Mer, Kiehl's, Drybar, and more, offered at incredibly low prices. As for the fashion department, there are over 2,800 styles on sale from labels you know and love, including clothing, shoes, and accessories.
Though summer weather is here to stay for a few more months, we have our eyes on the department store's selection of fall pieces, like this plaid oversized "shacket" that's 34 percent off, this ribbed-knit sweater skirt that's now under $30, and these cool chunky Chelsea boots that are $30 off. Plus, the mini version of the Frame leather tote bag that Mandy Moore owns is $60 off. Prices go back up on Monday, August 9, so be sure to grab your favorite things before then.
- BP. Crop Cardigan, $22.90 (orig. $40)
- Open Edit Slit Sweater Skirt, $29.90 (orig. $40)
- Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts, $29.90 (orig. $49)
- Treasure & Bond Plaid Shirt Jacket, $58.90 (orig. $89)
- Open Edit Iris Lug Chelsea Boot, $59.90 (orig. $89.95)
- Frame Mini Les Second Leather Crossbody Bag, $290 (orig. $350)
Spanx
If you woke up with an urge to buy a pair of Spanx leggings today, we have good news: The booty-sculpting ones celebs love are only $65 right now (originally $98). That's because the beloved brand is price-matching all styles featured in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale — which is great since many pieces have already sold out.
Trust us when we say you won't want to miss your chance to get Oprah's favorite Spanx pants while they're $44 off. She even called founder Sarah Blakely to thank her for making them, because, yes, they are that good. Also, the unlined version of the Spanx bra that Jennifer Garner recommends to all her friends is on sale for just $32. Like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these deals expire at midnight ET on Sunday, August 8.
- Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $31.90 (orig. $48)
- Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra, $44.90 (orig. $68)
- Spanx The Get Moving Short, $47.90 (orig. $72)
- Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $64.90 (orig. $98)
- Spanx The Perfect Pant, $84.90 (orig. $128)
Maskc
With mask mandates changing, it may be a good time to stock up — especially since Hollywood's favorite disposable mask brand is having a summer sale. Maskc's stylishly printed non-medical coverings have become the go-to for stars like Hilary Duff, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, and Jennifer Lopez, and its new colorful KN95s are just as popular. They're made from the brand's premium hypoallergenic materials using a five-ply construction, and are designed to be discarded after 10 hours of use.
For a limited time, you can get packs for 20 percent off, including its best-selling leopard masks for $14 and the spring hues KN95 masks for $28. The brand also sells kids' face masks that are on sale for $14. We don't know how long this sale runs, so it's best to shop sooner rather than later.
- Maskc Leopard Face Masks 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Spring Face Masks 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Dark Floral Face Masks 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Kids Jungle Face Masks 10-Pack, $14 (orig. $18)
- Maskc Spring Hues Variety KN95 Face Masks 10-Pack, $28 (orig. $36)
Charlotte Tilbury
The beauty brand's products are some of the most popular among celebrity makeup bags for their "magical" properties. So it's a pretty big deal that you can get Charlotte Tilbury makeup products for up to 40 percent off during its massive summer sale.
It counts Emma Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, and Amal Clooney fans of its best-selling Pillow Talk lipstick, which you can score in this lip kit for $36 off. The brand's matte lipstick in the shade Very Victoria has also been rumored to be one of Meghan Markle's go-to products for years, which is available in this set for just $34. These savings end on Wednesday, August 17, but with deals this good they're likely to sell out long before then.
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Iconic Matte Lip Kit, $33.60 (orig. $56)
- Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Diamonds Lip Kit, $54 (orig. $90)
- Charlotte Tilbury Bigger, Brighter Eye Tricks, $64.20 (orig. $127)
- Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Flawless Complexion Trio, $72.60 (orig. $121)
- Charlotte Tilbury Multi Magic Glowing Skin Kit, $74.40 (orig. $124)
Cozy Earth
Last year, Oprah's List of Favorite Things included plenty of comfy items, including the ultra-soft bamboo pullover and joggers from Cozy Earth. The brand's sustainable, temperature-regulating bedding actually made her list in 2018, too. If you want to see why Cozy Earth continues to make her list, now's the time to try it for less.
For a limited time, you can get up to 25 percent off sitewide, giving you all the more reason to treat yourself to all three of Oprah's faves. Some of our personal must-haves include this stretchy knit robe for $25 off that would be perfect for a bride and this supremely soft bamboo pajama set now for under $125 that we would wear all weekend long.
- Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tank, $56 (orig. $70)
- Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee, $60 (orig. $75)
- Cozy Earth Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew, $88 (orig. $110)
- Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe, $100 (orig. $125)
- Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set, $124 (orig. $155)
