7 Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale That You’ll Definitely Want to Snag Before They’re Gone

There’s nothing we love more than scoring a really great deal, except when we can score a major deal on high-end beauty products — which you can get right now thanks to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. The retailer’s biggest and best sale of the year is always chock-full of amazing beauty deals that are so good, you seriously won’t be able to resist adding a bunch to your cart.

Aside from its amazing beauty exclusive sets that are valued at such great prices that your jaw will hit the floor, Nordstrom has tons of incredible deals on jumbo-size single beauty products as well. You can score an extra large tube of Kate Somerville’s best-selling ExfoliKate Intensive Treatment for $55 off, a jumbo jar of Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma Sub-D Neck Cream for almost 33 percent off, and this massive bottle of Arcona Magic White Ice Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer for only $40. On top of that, there are tons of beauty tools on sale, too, like this celeb-loved Beachwaver Pro curling iron that’s now under $135.

There are so many crazy-good beauty deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale right now that it feels like Black Friday came early. Below we rounded up seven of our favorite beauty steals — keep scrolling to shop them!

Buy It! Kate Somerville Jumbo ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $120 (orig. $175); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Perricone MD Jumbo Cold Plasma Sub-D Neck Cream, $132.66 (orig. $198); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Antica Farmacista Acqua Home Ambiance Perfume, $63 (orig. $94); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Arcona Magic White Ice Jumbo Daily Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, $40 (orig. $62); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Kiehl’s Since 1981 Jumbo Grapefruit Bath & Shower Liquid Body Cleanser, $24 (orig. $49); nordstrom.com

Buy It! The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver Pro Line 1.25-Inch Rotating Curling Iron, $133 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com

Buy It! PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device, $66 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com