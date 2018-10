Editors' Picks: Our Fave Finds in Nordstrom's 'Natural Beauty' Section

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: We could all use more greens, which is why I’m incorporating these dissolvable tablets into my diet. They pack as much vitamin C as five oranges, as much vitamin B5 as 20 cups of broccoli, as much vitamin B3 as 18 cups of carrots, as much B12 as nine cups of milk … you get the point. And thanks to this bonus three-pack, I plan to drop one in my husband’s bag so he can get on the healthy bandwagon too.

Buy it now! 8G Essential Greens Dietary Supplement, $78; nordstrom.com