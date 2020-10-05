The Best New Foundations for Every Skin Need

Whatever you're looking for in a base, these formulas have you covered 

By Kaitlyn Frey
October 05, 2020 03:52 PM
Long-Lasting

This liquid delivers an airbrushed finish (think real-life Instagram filter) that lasts for hours.

Buy It! Lorac Pro Soft Focus Longwear Foundation, $38; ulta.com

Clean

Not only is this range of 43 shades cruelty- free and vegan, the packaging explains whether to compost, recycle or discard every part of the bottle.

Buy It! Exa High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation, $38; credobeauty.com

Sheer

When your skin needs just a little boost, blend this lightweight liquid on with your fingertips.

Buy It! Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation, $40; sephora.com

Matte

An oil-absorbing foundation that stays in place even when you’re wearing a face mask.

Buy It! NARS Cosmetics Soft Matte Complete Foundation, $40; sephora.com

All-in-One

It’s got SPF 50, Vitamin B3 and a hydrating serum. Plus, it doesn’t settle in lines and wrinkles. “When it’s on, it just feels like it’s a part of your skin,” L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman Viola Davis says of this formula. “You don’t feel like it’s wearing you.”

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation, $15.99; ulta.com

Moisturizing

This nourishes dry skin with aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E.

Buy It! IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare, $39.50; itcosmetics.com

