Madewell's new Eco Collection a 6-piece organic cotton denim collection, features some of Madewell's signature fits, like the 10″ High Rise Skinny Jean and the Skinny Overall, and is produced using 75 percent less water and 65 percent less chemicals. Each style is sustainably-dyed, the manufacturing waste is turned into bricks for affordable housing.

