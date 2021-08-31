The Best New Drugstore Beauty Brands to Shop This Fall
A slew of of new products just hit the shelves — from makeup and skincare to haircare and nail polish, these are the standout items to try
Wakati
The line of four products for textured hair took eight years to complete, but the wait was worth it: This conditioner detangles coils like no other.
Buy It! Wakati Water-Activated Advanced Conditioner, $10; walmart.com
Monday Haircare
Designed to have the luxury vibe of salon products, this paraben and sodium lauryl sufate-free line delivers impressive results for an awesome value.
Buy It! Monday Haircare Smooth Shampoo, $6; walmart.com
Anomaly
Every item in this eco-friendly line created by Priyanka Chopra Jonas — including the stellar dry shampoo — is $6 or less.
Buy It! Anomaly Dry Shampoo, $6; target.com
Function of Beauty
The brand's popular customizable formulas are available in four shampoo and conditioner bases with speciality treatments, so you can play beauty chemist to your heart's content.
Buy It! Function of Beauty Hair Booster Shots, $3; target.com
Sienna Naturals
Co-owner Issa Rae loves the leave-in conditioning creme, which "keeps your hair feeling moisturized and soft," she says.
Buy It! Sienna Naturals Dew Magic, $18; target.com
Native Hair
Fans of the brand's natural deodorants will be thrilled Native just launched hair care. The products are free of sulfates, parabens and dyes — and smell incredible.
Buy It! Native Hair Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo, $9; taget.com
Headquarters
From the company that launched shaving brand Flamingo comes Headquarters, a new haircare line rooted in wellness. This refreshing exfoliator gently removes buildup to make shampoo and conditioner treatments more effective.
Buy It! Headquarters Exfoliating Polish, $7.50; walmart.com
Curl Rehab
This vegan line features recyclable packaging. The products helps strengthen, protect and replenish all types of curls.
Buy It! Curl Rehab Rice Water & Grapeseed Length Retention Treatment, $7; walmart.com
Twist
Formulated with a yummy, one-of-a-kind scent, the styling cream from this curl-friendly brand provides definition and hydration.
Buy It! Twist Boss Bounce, $12; target.com
Nailtopia
The plant-based polishes (offered in 75 shades) contain vitamin-rich spinach to help strengthen nails.
Buy It! Nailtopia Nail Lacquer, $10; walgreens.com
Uoma by Sharon C.
Available in 30 shades, this hydrating base goes on sheer, or you can build it up for full coverage.
Buy It! Uoma by Sharon C. Flawless IRL Foundation, $15; walmart.com
Mix:Bar
The brand's various fragrances are designed to be worn alone or layered to create a one-of-a-kind scent.
Buy It! Mix:Bar Hair & Body Mist, $9; target.com
Womaness
The products in this female-founded line — like this neck cream with a cooling roller applicator — are designed to treat skin and wellness issues related to menopause.
Buy It! Womaness Let's Neck, $25; target.com
Melé
With lactic acid and vitamin C, this exfoliating toner was formulated specifically to brighten dark spots on skin of color.
Buy It! Melé Even Pose Cleanse Tonic, $18; target.com
Boots Ingredients
Already a huge hit in the U.K. where it originated, this budget-friendly (everything is less that $10!), no-frills line is now at Target. We love this moisturizer for normal to dry skin.
Buy It! Boots Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid Moisturiser, $7; target.com
GoodSkin MD
This fragrance-free wash removes dirt and oil without stripping skin, thanks to a natural surfactant derived from coconut oil.
Buy It! GoodSkin MD Gentle Facial Cleanser, $11.50; cvs.com
BYBI
This resurfacing jelly mask gets its vibrant orange hue from star ingredients pumpkin and papaya enzyme.
Buy It! BYBI Acid AHA Face Mask, $23; target.com
Asutra
After launching in 2018, the brand made its debut in Target this year with a range of self-care products like this magnesium-spiked cream for sore muscles.
Buy It! Asutra Melt Pain Away Body Butter, $25; target.com
Alaffia
The skin-loving ingredients (virgin coconut oil, coffee berry extract and shea butter) in this gentle body wash come from women's cooperatives in West Africa and are Fair Trade certified.
Buy It! Alaffia Everyday Coconut Body Wash-Purely Coconut, $15; target.com
Fortify +
Throw this hydrating mist is — formulated with the brand's hero ingredient, antimicrobial Zeolite — in your gym bag for a refreshing post-workout cleanse.
Buy It! Fortify+ Natural Germ-Fighting Skincare Facial Mist Travel Capsule, $8; walmart.com
Bubble
Created specifically for teenage skin, this line made history as the first-ever direct-to-consumer skincare brand to be picked up by Walmart. What's more, Bubble donates 1% of all proceeds to non-profit organizations that provide mental health support for teens and young adults.
We love the everyday cleanser, which buffs away pore-clogging impurities without stripping the skin.
Buy It! Bubble Gel Cleanser, $16; walmart.com
PYT Beauty
It's tricky to correctly recycle eyeshadows, but this sustainable brand makes it easy. Just pop out the pigments and toss the empty pans and palette into the proper receptacle.
Buy It! PYT Beauty The Upcycle Eyeshadow Palette, $28.49; target.com
BeeRX
In partnership with Mandy Moore, this clean line harnesses the power of medical grade kanuka honey and bee venom to create potent skincare treatments like this anti-aging eye lift roller.
Buy It! BeeRX Been Venom Anti-Aging Eye Lift Roller, $36; target.com
Eczema Honey
The brand's unique combination of high-quality, food-grade ingredients — like the avocado oil and colloidal oatmeal found in this hand cream — soothe eczema and nourish dry skin.
Buy It! Eczema Honey Oatmeal Hand Cream, $25; cvs.com
Skin Proud
This vegan line champions inclusivity, transparency when it comes to ingredients and easy-to-use products. Apply the lightweight retinol serum before bed for a more glowy and even complexion when you wake up.
Buy It! Skin Proud Recharge Serum, $14; walmart.com