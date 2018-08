The 15 Best New Beauty Products for Fall

Why You’ll Love It: The iconic Nars blush shade Orgasm now comes in a lip balm in the same universally flattering peachy-pink hue. “I’m a lip balm fanatic, and this one is really good,” says makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who’s used this shimmery tint on her A-list client Emma Stone.

How to Use It: Wear alone or over a layer of lip liner or lipstick to add a pretty sheen.

