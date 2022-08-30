Fall Beauty Preview! The Products and Trends We're Hyped For

01 of 11 Mindy Kaling's Instagram Glam Getty Whether Mindy Kaling is posing on the red carpet or posting on her social media feed (she's got 6.4 million followers), the star is our go-to for fall makeup inspiration thanks to her of-the-moment looks, like this gorgeous moment created by makeup artist Eva Kim.



"This fall look has a graceful and effortless feel. We call it 'pretty in plum,'" explains Kim. "The combination of colors give the feel of plum and cherry blossom hues." To create the look, the pro used the Dose of Colors Heart Eyes eyeshadow palette as well as a combination of two different Dose of Colors lip colors, Flirt and Romance. The result: makeup that's "natural, understated and elegant" and ripe for autumn.

02 of 11 Jasmine Fragrances The tiny white flower is getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to two major perfume launches featuring its sweet aroma. Gucci's balances the bloom with mandarin and bergamot, while Tory Burch's blends it with cardamon and vetiver. Buy It! Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine EdP, $118 for 50 ml; sephora.com Buy It! Tory Burch Cosmic Wood EdP, $125 for 90 ml; nordstrom.com

03 of 11 The Return of Claw Clips Getty Your go-to accessory from the '90s is back. To pull off the look, take a cue from Sienna Miller and secure your hair in a small to medium style in a neutral color, and let a few pieces fall around your face. Buy It! The Hair Edit Jellyfish Claw Clip, $14; ulta.com

04 of 11 Celebrity Complexion Perfection The latest hits from Ariana Grande and Rihanna will give you flawless-looking skin. Grande's new cover-up (near right) comes in 60(!) shades and has the ideal lightweight yet creamy consistency for layering. Meanwhile, you can apply Rihanna's luminous formula (far right) wherever you want some extra glow, or mix it with your moisturizer or foundation for a pretty allover gleam. Buy It! r.e.m Beauty Sweetener Concealer, $24 each; rembeauty.com Buy It! Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop'lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, $34 each; fentybeauty.com

05 of 11 Serum-Like Sunscreen Need motivation to keep up your SPF routine year-round? It's in this bottle. The silky, hydrating mineral sunscreen is packed with antioxidants and blends into skin like a dream. Buy It! Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen, $36; sephora.com

06 of 11 Cozy Candles Nothing says it's fall like sparking up an autumn-inspired votive. This gorgeous Otherland fan favorite smells like maple syrup with a hint of spice. Buy It! Otherland Tapestry Vegan Candle, $36; otherland.com

07 of 11 Hot New Spas Getty Add these spots to your beauty bucket list: Biologique Rercherche in Los Angeles

The celeb-loved brand just opened its first US location where it offers customized scalp, face, and body treatments.

Yarrow at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection,

Aspen, CO

Before your appointment, kick up your feet and enjoy a complimentary foot soak while sipping a hand-blended herbal fruit tea.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa New York, NoMad

Indulge in their signature facial that uses Augustinus Bader skin-care products, then lounge in a multisensory wellness pod.

08 of 11 Serious Skin Care Packed with potent ingredients, these formulas can tackle your biggest skin issues For Fine Lines: Kiehl's' product is extra effective because it's not activated until you mix the retinol powder into the accompanying serum before your first use. For Dullness: Perk up your complexion and smooth uneven texture with Dr. Dennis Gross's power blend of vitamin C, lactic acid and niacinamide. For Dryness: Moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid and skin-strengthening ceramides help L'Oréal Paris's cream deliver instant results. For Discoloration: Tranexamic acid, one of four key ingredients in PCA Skin's gel, helps to decrease the size and intensity of stubborn dark spots caused by UV exposure and other skin conditions.

09 of 11 Judith Light's Blowouts Getty (2); Shutterstock Soft, voluminous hair is having a moment—and no one does it better than Judith Light, says hairstylist Ricardo Rojas, who created these three stunning styles. Old Hollywood Waves: "Tucking this coiffed style behind one ear was the finishing touch," Rojas says. Sleek & Smooth: Rojas lifted Light's roots with his Full Blown Volumizing Styling Spray ($38; ricardorojas.com). Loose Curls: "This effortless, sexy texture is ageless," Rojas says.

10 of 11 Fresh Hair Color Inspo Getty (3) Celebrity colorist Jenna Perry (find her at her namesake hair salon in N.Y.C.) shares the hottest hues for cooler months Kendall Jenner's Copper Red: "This is the most autumnal color—it's a fall staple." Tommy Dorfman's French Vanilla: "For blondes, this is the perfect mix of ash and warm tones." Maude Apatow's Chocolate Mocha: "It's a timeless brunette shade that works with many skin tones."