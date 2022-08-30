Lifestyle Style Fall Beauty Preview! The Products and Trends We're Hyped For It's almost fall, ya'll! And what better way to celebrate than with a beauty refresh courtesy of these cool ideas By Jackie Fields Jackie Fields Instagram Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 04:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 Mindy Kaling's Instagram Glam Getty Whether Mindy Kaling is posing on the red carpet or posting on her social media feed (she's got 6.4 million followers), the star is our go-to for fall makeup inspiration thanks to her of-the-moment looks, like this gorgeous moment created by makeup artist Eva Kim."This fall look has a graceful and effortless feel. We call it 'pretty in plum,'" explains Kim. "The combination of colors give the feel of plum and cherry blossom hues." To create the look, the pro used the Dose of Colors Heart Eyes eyeshadow palette as well as a combination of two different Dose of Colors lip colors, Flirt and Romance. The result: makeup that's "natural, understated and elegant" and ripe for autumn. 02 of 11 Jasmine Fragrances The tiny white flower is getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to two major perfume launches featuring its sweet aroma. Gucci's balances the bloom with mandarin and bergamot, while Tory Burch's blends it with cardamon and vetiver. Buy It! Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine EdP, $118 for 50 ml; sephora.com Buy It! Tory Burch Cosmic Wood EdP, $125 for 90 ml; nordstrom.com 03 of 11 The Return of Claw Clips Getty Your go-to accessory from the '90s is back. To pull off the look, take a cue from Sienna Miller and secure your hair in a small to medium style in a neutral color, and let a few pieces fall around your face. Buy It! The Hair Edit Jellyfish Claw Clip, $14; ulta.com 04 of 11 Celebrity Complexion Perfection The latest hits from Ariana Grande and Rihanna will give you flawless-looking skin. Grande's new cover-up (near right) comes in 60(!) shades and has the ideal lightweight yet creamy consistency for layering. Meanwhile, you can apply Rihanna's luminous formula (far right) wherever you want some extra glow, or mix it with your moisturizer or foundation for a pretty allover gleam. Buy It! r.e.m Beauty Sweetener Concealer, $24 each; rembeauty.com Buy It! Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop'lit All-Over Glow Enhancer, $34 each; fentybeauty.com 05 of 11 Serum-Like Sunscreen Need motivation to keep up your SPF routine year-round? It's in this bottle. The silky, hydrating mineral sunscreen is packed with antioxidants and blends into skin like a dream. Buy It! Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen, $36; sephora.com 06 of 11 Cozy Candles Nothing says it's fall like sparking up an autumn-inspired votive. This gorgeous Otherland fan favorite smells like maple syrup with a hint of spice. Buy It! Otherland Tapestry Vegan Candle, $36; otherland.com 07 of 11 Hot New Spas Getty Add these spots to your beauty bucket list: Biologique Rercherche in Los AngelesThe celeb-loved brand just opened its first US location where it offers customized scalp, face, and body treatments.Yarrow at Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection,Aspen, COBefore your appointment, kick up your feet and enjoy a complimentary foot soak while sipping a hand-blended herbal fruit tea.The Ritz-Carlton Spa New York, NoMadIndulge in their signature facial that uses Augustinus Bader skin-care products, then lounge in a multisensory wellness pod. 08 of 11 Serious Skin Care Packed with potent ingredients, these formulas can tackle your biggest skin issues For Fine Lines: Kiehl's' product is extra effective because it's not activated until you mix the retinol powder into the accompanying serum before your first use. For Dullness: Perk up your complexion and smooth uneven texture with Dr. Dennis Gross's power blend of vitamin C, lactic acid and niacinamide. For Dryness: Moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid and skin-strengthening ceramides help L'Oréal Paris's cream deliver instant results. For Discoloration: Tranexamic acid, one of four key ingredients in PCA Skin's gel, helps to decrease the size and intensity of stubborn dark spots caused by UV exposure and other skin conditions. 09 of 11 Judith Light's Blowouts Getty (2); Shutterstock Soft, voluminous hair is having a moment—and no one does it better than Judith Light, says hairstylist Ricardo Rojas, who created these three stunning styles. Old Hollywood Waves: "Tucking this coiffed style behind one ear was the finishing touch," Rojas says. Sleek & Smooth: Rojas lifted Light's roots with his Full Blown Volumizing Styling Spray ($38; ricardorojas.com). Loose Curls: "This effortless, sexy texture is ageless," Rojas says. 10 of 11 Fresh Hair Color Inspo Getty (3) Celebrity colorist Jenna Perry (find her at her namesake hair salon in N.Y.C.) shares the hottest hues for cooler months Kendall Jenner's Copper Red: "This is the most autumnal color—it's a fall staple." Tommy Dorfman's French Vanilla: "For blondes, this is the perfect mix of ash and warm tones." Maude Apatow's Chocolate Mocha: "It's a timeless brunette shade that works with many skin tones." 11 of 11 Better Bodycare "The moment you notice fall's drier, cooler temperatures set in (usually the week you comfortably transition to long-sleeves or light jackets) is the time you should start making some minor changes in your skin care to help protect your skin barrier and hydrate your skin," says Dr. Nazanin Saedi, board certified dermatologist at Dermatology Associates of Plymouth Meeting and Clinical Associate Professor at Thomas Jefferson University. Nazanin avoids harsh scrubs "which can lead to irritation and over drying. Instead, I recommend using a chemical exfoliant, such as glycolic acid, to get rid of dead skin cells and brighten your skin." Instead, the Sonage consulting dermatologist loves to use the brand's Glow to Go Glycolic Acid Peel Pads on face and spot-prone areas of the body such as your back. "Exfoliation helps your other skincare products to penetrate better and to be more effective. It also helps with any hyperpigmentation that may have accumulated from spending too much time in the summer sun. These are gentle enough to use three times a week to give your skin a little more radiance." Now's also the time to upgrade your hydration game. "Cold weather, dry air and hotter showers" can wreak havoc on your skin. "Get in the habit of using a good body moisturizer as soon as you get out of the shower. A derm favorite is La Roche-Posay's Lipikar AP+ Body Cream," Nazanin says.