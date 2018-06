The Best New Beauty Products of 2018

In order to create one of the most fashion-forward fragrance launches to date, Byredo has teamed up with Off-White’s Virgil Abloh (whose designes are loved by models like Bella Hadid) to create a new fragrance: Elevator Music. The scent, which is inspired by the relationship between luxury products and human perception and has notes of bamboo, jasmine and burnt wood, was debuted appropriately during Paris Fashion Week, and will be housed in a collection with handbags, denim and more.

