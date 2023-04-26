Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day 2023 Gifts to Give (and Receive!)

01 of 12 Verlas Paperclip Bracelet verlas Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: When it comes to Mother's Day gifts, sentimental gifts like handprint pictures, popsicle stick frames and handmade cards are a surefire hit. Especially when they're accompanied by a piece of jewelry like this classic 14k yellow gold bracelet which I look forward to wearing along with my one-of-a-kind dried penne necklace. Buy It! Verlas Paperclip Bracelet, $551; verlas.com

02 of 12 Raw Sugar Living Bodycare Set RAW SUGAR Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: Who doesn't love to dabble with new beauty products? But a busy mom might not want to try a million products to find the right one for her. This four-in-one set, which includes a hair mask, lip balm, deodorant stick and body wash, which come in four different tropical scents, eliminates the guesswork to be the new favorite finds in her beauty cabinet. Buy It! Raw Sugar Living Holiday Getaway On-the-Go Set, $20; rawsugarliving.com

03 of 12 Scout Cooler Bag Scout Bags Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: This year, I'm sharing Mother's Day gift ideas from the actual moms in my life. This cute and practical pick comes from my stylish Boomer mom who likes to have cold beverages at the beach, but doesn't like the vibes of a bulky hard-sided cooler. She swears by Scout for all things useful, effortless and aesthetically pleasing. Buy It! Scout "Cools Gold" soft-sided cooler, $72; scoutbags.com

04 of 12 Coach Tabby Coach Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I just got this bag for myself finally, after lusting after it since what feels like the dawn of time, and my mom has already asked if she can have it. It makes sense — the Coach Tabby is loved by celebrities and normies alike and is the perfect-size bag for retired moms who no longer have to carry around a bunch of stuff for their kids. Buy it! Coach Tabby, $450; coach.com

05 of 12 Shani Darden LED Face Mask Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: Every mom is worth splurging on. If you can afford to this year, consider gifting her dermatologist-trained, celeb esthetician Shani Darden's LED light therapy mask. Hollywood moms Shay Mitchell, Emmy Rossum and Kelly Rowland (who all have gorgeous skin) swear by the at-home treatment — which is clinically proven to improve skin texture and tone — to get a professional-level glow at-home. Bonus: the luxe tool was recently upgraded to include a neck attachment. Buy It! Shani Darden by Déesse Pro LED Light Therapy Mask, $1,900; shanidarden.com

06 of 12 Goldbelly Food Delivery Goldbelly Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Most of my mom friends are onto their second or third child now, and don't need another adorable onesie. What they do need? One-handed snacks delivered to their door, so I've come to be a Goldbelly frequent flyer, sending sweet or savory treats (Utopia bagels is another go-to) to my sleep-deprived pals all over the country. This one is going to Mandy, who just had her fourth girl. Buy It! Ina's Bake-at-Home Cookie Dough Sampler, $99.95; goldbelly.com

07 of 12 PXG Golf Clubs Parsons Xtreme Golf Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: When she's not front row in a spin class or on a bike trip through the mountains, my incredibly sporty mother-in-law can be found on a golf course. This sleek iron from PXG will help her game while winning me big daughter-in-law points. Buy It! PXG 0311 XP GEN6 Iron, $219; pxg.com

08 of 12 GTSQ Trench Coat GSTQ Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: If there's one thing me and my mom have in common, it's the gasps we make when we spot a gorgeous piece of clothing. I believe I inherited my love for dressing up from my mom, which is why gifting her this chic sleeveless trench coat is the perfect way to say, "I appreciate you and the style wisdom you've passed down to me." Buy It! GTSQ Sleeveless Trench coat, $240; gtsq.com

09 of 12 Fig. 1 Skincare Fig Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I also hear from my mom friends that they're ready to start a skincare routine — and have all the TikToks saved to prove it — but they just can't dedicate the energy to actually figuring one out. My sister, a mom of 2 and beauty novice, swears by this brand's easy-to-figure-out product sets. You can consult an aesthetician through the site to design your own regimen, and the products come in refillable glass containers and with included stickers to help you set and follow a process. Buy It! Fig.1 skin cycling set, $9; fig-1.co

10 of 12 Oui the People Bath Soak Oui The People Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: There are few things I love more than bath time, and I know my mom would agree. Give her some peace and quiet with a luscious bath and she's set for the evening. Oui the People's bath soak, made with bergamot, is perfectly relaxing and will give her that chill night she needs. Buy it! Oui the People Bath Soak, $28; ouithepeople.com

11 of 12 Sephora Collection Beauty Organizer Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: Moms who love beauty products, but hate dusting off items they don't cycle through as quickly, will appreciate this chic, space-saving organizer. Buy It! Sephora Collection Large Beauty Organizer, $45; sephora.com