Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day 2023 Gifts to Give (and Receive!)

PEOPLE's style and beauty editors have some awesome moms in mind when putting together their gift picks

By People Staff
Published on April 26, 2023 10:32 AM
01 of 12

Verlas Paperclip Bracelet

https://verlas.com/products/paperclip-bracelet-6-1mm Paperclip Bracelet in 6.1mm
verlas

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: When it comes to Mother's Day gifts, sentimental gifts like handprint pictures, popsicle stick frames and handmade cards are a surefire hit. Especially when they're accompanied by a piece of jewelry like this classic 14k yellow gold bracelet which I look forward to wearing along with my one-of-a-kind dried penne necklace.

Buy It! Verlas Paperclip Bracelet, $551; verlas.com

02 of 12

Raw Sugar Living Bodycare Set

Holiday Getaway On-the-Go Set https://rawsugarliving.com/collections/bundles-sets-gifts/products/holiday-getaway-on-the-go-set-4-piece-set
RAW SUGAR

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: Who doesn't love to dabble with new beauty products? But a busy mom might not want to try a million products to find the right one for her. This four-in-one set, which includes a hair mask, lip balm, deodorant stick and body wash, which come in four different tropical scents, eliminates the guesswork to be the new favorite finds in her beauty cabinet.

Buy It! Raw Sugar Living Holiday Getaway On-the-Go Set, $20; rawsugarliving.com

03 of 12

Scout Cooler Bag

scout bags
Scout Bags

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: This year, I'm sharing Mother's Day gift ideas from the actual moms in my life. This cute and practical pick comes from my stylish Boomer mom who likes to have cold beverages at the beach, but doesn't like the vibes of a bulky hard-sided cooler. She swears by Scout for all things useful, effortless and aesthetically pleasing.

Buy It! Scout "Cools Gold" soft-sided cooler, $72; scoutbags.com

04 of 12

Coach Tabby

mothers day gift guide
Coach

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: I just got this bag for myself finally, after lusting after it since what feels like the dawn of time, and my mom has already asked if she can have it. It makes sense — the Coach Tabby is loved by celebrities and normies alike and is the perfect-size bag for retired moms who no longer have to carry around a bunch of stuff for their kids.

Buy it! Coach Tabby, $450; coach.com

05 of 12

Shani Darden LED Face Mask

Shani-Darden-Skin-Care-LED-Light-Mask-Therapy---All-White-

Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: Every mom is worth splurging on. If you can afford to this year, consider gifting her dermatologist-trained, celeb esthetician Shani Darden's LED light therapy mask. Hollywood moms Shay Mitchell, Emmy Rossum and Kelly Rowland (who all have gorgeous skin) swear by the at-home treatment — which is clinically proven to improve skin texture and tone — to get a professional-level glow at-home. Bonus: the luxe tool was recently upgraded to include a neck attachment.

Buy It! Shani Darden by Déesse Pro LED Light Therapy Mask, $1,900; shanidarden.com

06 of 12

Goldbelly Food Delivery

ina garten
Goldbelly

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Most of my mom friends are onto their second or third child now, and don't need another adorable onesie. What they do need? One-handed snacks delivered to their door, so I've come to be a Goldbelly frequent flyer, sending sweet or savory treats (Utopia bagels is another go-to) to my sleep-deprived pals all over the country. This one is going to Mandy, who just had her fourth girl.

Buy It! Ina's Bake-at-Home Cookie Dough Sampler, $99.95; goldbelly.com

07 of 12

PXG Golf Clubs

https://www.pxg.com/en-us/golf-clubs/irons/0311-xp-gen6-irons/IR-PXG36-CHR.html 0311 XP GEN6 IRONS
Parsons Xtreme Golf

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: When she's not front row in a spin class or on a bike trip through the mountains, my incredibly sporty mother-in-law can be found on a golf course. This sleek iron from PXG will help her game while winning me big daughter-in-law points.

Buy It! PXG 0311 XP GEN6 Iron, $219; pxg.com

08 of 12

GTSQ Trench Coat

https://gstq.com/collections/jackets-outerwear/products/sleeveless-trench?variant=43604153925853 Sleeveless Trench
GSTQ

Michelle Lee, Editorial Assistant Style & Beauty: If there's one thing me and my mom have in common, it's the gasps we make when we spot a gorgeous piece of clothing. I believe I inherited my love for dressing up from my mom, which is why gifting her this chic sleeveless trench coat is the perfect way to say, "I appreciate you and the style wisdom you've passed down to me."

Buy It! GTSQ Sleeveless Trench coat, $240; gtsq.com

09 of 12

Fig. 1 Skincare

fig skincare
Fig

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I also hear from my mom friends that they're ready to start a skincare routine — and have all the TikToks saved to prove it — but they just can't dedicate the energy to actually figuring one out. My sister, a mom of 2 and beauty novice, swears by this brand's easy-to-figure-out product sets. You can consult an aesthetician through the site to design your own regimen, and the products come in refillable glass containers and with included stickers to help you set and follow a process.

Buy It! Fig.1 skin cycling set, $9; fig-1.co

10 of 12

Oui the People Bath Soak

Oui the People bath soak
Oui The People

Hedy Phillips, Style Editor: There are few things I love more than bath time, and I know my mom would agree. Give her some peace and quiet with a luscious bath and she's set for the evening. Oui the People's bath soak, made with bergamot, is perfectly relaxing and will give her that chill night she needs.

Buy it! Oui the People Bath Soak, $28; ouithepeople.com

11 of 12

Sephora Collection Beauty Organizer

Sephora-Collection-Large-Beauty-Organizer

Jackie Fields, Deputy Beauty Director: Moms who love beauty products, but hate dusting off items they don't cycle through as quickly, will appreciate this chic, space-saving organizer.

Buy It! Sephora Collection Large Beauty Organizer, $45; sephora.com

12 of 12

Petite Plume Pajamas

Mother's Day gifts
Petite Plume

Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: And because I too am a mom, I figure it can't hurt to drop my wish list item here in case any interested parties are looking for ideas. I want some really pretty (but still full-coverage) pajamas to wear for the "sleep in late" I will be promised ... which will inevitably turn into me getting out of bed at the normal time to go assist with chaos in the kitchen.

Buy It! Petite Plume Fields of Provence pajamas, $84; petite-plume.com

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Recalls Sunbathing with Baby Oil on a Car: 'We Weren't Sophisticated' (Exclusive)
Mother's Day Dresses Roundup Tout
13 Beautiful Mother's Day Dresses That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
https://www.instagram.com/p/CreQeSNOTfS/ Verified SKIMS Swim + @Jessicasimpsonstyle Shoes = Neon Energy 6h
Jessica Simpson Gives 'Neon Energy' in Sexy SKIMS Swim Two-Piece
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore Chops Off Her Locks — and Gets Bangs: 'Itching for a Hair Change'
blake lively
Blake Lively's Bold Floral Midi Dress Is a Spring Wardrobe Standout —  and Similar Styles Start at $26
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Ryan Gosling (L) and Margot Robbie pose for photos as they promote the upcoming film "Barbie" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Are Totally Barbie and Ken in Matching Pink Looks at CinemaCon
Honey Boo Boo prom
'Honey Boo Boo' 's Alana Thompson Channels Her Pageant Past with Pink Prom Dress: See the Photos 
CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in Head-to-Toe Versace (Right Off the Runway!) for Rare Red Carpet Appearance
salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek Is Feeling 'Renewed' in Teeny-Tiny Yellow Bikini: See the Pics!
pamela anderson
20 Celebrities On the Joys of Getting Older 
Madonna Takes a ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ to Revisit Her Most Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive
Madonna Shows Off the Iconic Cone Bras in Her Wardrobe Archive: 'Trip Down Memory Lane'
Women’s Health May/June issue, featuring Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow Poses Nude on the Cover of 'Women's Health' to Show the Beauty of Her Vitiligo: 'Inspiration'
simone biles
Simone Biles Proves She's Unbothered About Haters Commenting on Her Wedding-Day Hairstyle: 'IDC'
Molly Sims, YSE Beauty products
Molly Sims Launches Yse Beauty and Gets Candid About Skin Setbacks That Inspired Her Brand (Exclusive)
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge tie the knot in France!
Sofia Richie Gushes Over New Husband Elliot Grainge in Glam Wedding Instagrams: 'Marry Your Best Friend'
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
Zendaya's Met Gala Looks Through the Years