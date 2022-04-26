Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day Gifts to Give (and Receive!)

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Your kids won't want to twin with you forever, so make the most of the photo ops with Reformation's new, limited-edition Mommy + Me collection, which features cute, coordinating — and sustainable! — sets that are bound to be the talk of your mom group chat.

The collection is made from materials such as linen and organic cotton and features lightweight dresses, two-piece sets and overalls in a variety of spring-forward prints including florals, polka-dots and ladybug embroidery for you and your Ref babe.

The Ref Mommy + Me capsule ranges from $278-$198 for moms and $58-$98 for little ones.

Buy It! Reformation Cyprus Dress, $278; thereformation.com

Buy It! Kids Cyprus Dress, $88; thereformation.com