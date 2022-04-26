Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Mother's Day Gifts to Give (and Receive!)
Here's what PEOPLE Style editors are buying their loved ones — and themselves!
Stone and Strand Ring
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: For the mama on your list who loves a personalized jewelry moment, this ethically sourced, pavé diamond ring is sure to be well-received.
Buy It! Stone and Strand Hey Mama Pavé Ring, $425; stoneandstrand.com
Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Once you go fanny pack, you'll never go back. The hands-free practicality and convenience is just a no-brainer for moms. This compact, easy-to-clean neoprene style holds your essentials and the new violet hue adds a cute pop of color to your playground fit.
Buy It! Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack, $85; dagnedover.com
Reformation Mommy + Me Collection
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Your kids won't want to twin with you forever, so make the most of the photo ops with Reformation's new, limited-edition Mommy + Me collection, which features cute, coordinating — and sustainable! — sets that are bound to be the talk of your mom group chat.
The collection is made from materials such as linen and organic cotton and features lightweight dresses, two-piece sets and overalls in a variety of spring-forward prints including florals, polka-dots and ladybug embroidery for you and your Ref babe.
The Ref Mommy + Me capsule ranges from $278-$198 for moms and $58-$98 for little ones.
Buy It! Reformation Cyprus Dress, $278; thereformation.com
Buy It! Kids Cyprus Dress, $88; thereformation.com
Sio Wrinkle Rescue Pack
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: These celeb-loved skin-smoothing silicone patches take years off by lessening the look of fine lines and wrinkles when worn while mom snoozes. Bonus: they're reusable, so she will get at least a dozen wears out of them for a fraction of the cost of an in-office treatment.
Buy It! SIO Wrinkle Rescue Pack, $70; siobeauty.com
RoseBYANDER Love Sign Necklace
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Created by Alexis Ander Kashar, a deaf civil rights attorney, this line of fine jewelry features the American Sign Language symbol for "I love you." The brand's signature pendant is a favorite of actress Marlee Matlin, who has said she loves how it "represents me and tells my story."
Buy It! RoseBYANDER Medium Solid Gold Love Sign Pendant Necklace, $425; rosebyander.com
For Two Sweatshirt
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: If you're looking for a gift that gives back, check out this new line of sustainably sourced, locally produced sweatshirts that raise awareness for postpartum depression (10 percent of all sales goes to Postpartum Support International).
Buy It! For Two Unisex Sweatshirt, $98; itsfortwo.com
Logan Hollowell Zodiac Constellation Necklace
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: I've had my eye on this Logan Hollowell Zodiac Necklace since the birth of my daughter Gracie last Spring. Here's a not-so-subtle hint to any of my loved ones who are reading this that I'm still obsessed with the design in the Taurus constellation shape, her birth sign.
Buy It! Logan Hollowell Taurus Constellation Necklace, $1,600; loganhollowell.com
Tkees Sandals
Lauren Lieberman, Senior Photo Editor: These are the perfect summer sandals for busy moms to run around in. Comfortable yet stylish, and can even be dressed up for a night out!
Buy It! Tkees Senna, $75; tkees.com
Favorite Daughter Oxford
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Sisters Erin and Sara Foster founded Favorite Daughter in 2020, designed to include "everything we wished we had in our closets." The line features core wardrobe staples and cozy separates, plus festive occasion dresses. This oversize oxford top is an instant outfit maker and huge spring trend that's bound to impress any stylish mom in your life.
Buy It! Favorite Daughter Ex-Boyfriend Oxford, $178; favoritedaughter.com
Ba&Sh Mini Me Collection
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: For a mommy-and-me outfit moment that's as chic as it is cute, check out the new collection of matching dresses, skirts and sweatshirts from ba&sh, the go-to brand for French girl cool pieces.
Buy it! Mini Me Collection $60 to $325; ba-sh.com
Brahmin Crossbody
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I'm treating my mom to this adorable spring-ready bag. The moss green is the perfect go-with-everything hue, and will add a pop of color — plus some fun! — to her wardrobe.
Buy It! Brahmin "Shea" Bag, $245; brahmin.com
Aerie One Piece Swimsuit
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: This classic one piece can be worn on the beach as a swimsuit or out to dinner as a bodysuit (because moms all need clothes in their closets that pull double duty).
Buy It! Aerie Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit, $54.95; ae.com
Dana Rebecca Initial Ring
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: You know you're a mom when the majority of your jewelry features your children's initials. This open gold pavé diamond letter ring is stackable so in addition to representing your kiddos, you can also wear one with your own monogram.
Buy It: Dana Rebecca Single Initial Ring, $495; danarebeccadesigns.com
Asutra Sleep "Set"
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: From its beloved bath salts to its targeted sprays, this women-led brand (Venus Williams is Chief Brand Officer) has the lock on soothing aches and pains. So, if your mom needs some pampering and relief before she hits the sheets, I suggest making her a gift set comprised of their bedtime essentials for face (its Bakuchiol Nighttime Serum is a gentle alternative to retinol) and body (its melatonin-spiked Dream the Night Away lotion is a best-seller).
Buy It! Asutra Relieve Your Pain Lotion, $30, Dream the Night Away Lotion, $22, target.com, and Bakuchiol Nighttime Serum, $30; asutra.com
Ariel Gordon Birthstone Huggies
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: I love that the birthstones are sweet and subtle on these dainty hoops, making them the perfect thoughtful gift.
Buy It! Ariel Gordon Dual Birthstone Dust Hoops, $138 - 275; arielgordon.com
Esker Aromatic Shower Steamer Set
Jackie Fields, Senior Style + Beauty Editor: Esker Founder Shannon Davenport is on a mission to make your me-time a truly next-level experience. And for the mom who deserves a spa day every day – but doesn't love a bath – enter: the brand's shower steamers. Put one tablet (there are two heavenly scents to choose from) into the oh-so-chic marble tray and place that on the floor to turn any shower into a relaxing oasis.
Buy It! Esker Aromatic Shower Steamer Set, $65; eskerbeauty.com
The Citizenry Robe
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Yes, I saw the SNL skit. No, I don't mind being a parody of a mom — especially when the robe is this chic and soft (and the company is dedicated to fair trade, sustainable practices).
Buy It! The Citizenry Aegean cotton robe, $110; the-citizenry.com
Lake Lavender Poplim Pajamas
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: Who doesn't love a good pajama refresh at the beginning of every season? This lavender 100% cotton poplin set is perfect for spring and will keep moms feeling cool and looking chic even in bed.
Buy It! Lake Sunday Set, $112; lakepajamas.com
Pottery Barn Coasters
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: We just moved into a new house that we renovated pretty extensively, so my motto is coasters on everything!!! Put coasters under your coasters!!!! The best gift ever would be a cold glass of rosé, delivered to me on one of these coasters.
Buy It! Pottery Barn "Tava" handwoven rattan coasters, $59; potterybarn.com
Leatherology Personalized Kress XL Tote
Sarah Ball, Market Editor: This extra large tote is perfect for my girlfriend who has two small kids. Although she doesn't need to lug around the oh-so-chic diaper bag anymore, she doesn't travel light. This leather bag is perfect for all of her essentials and the embossed monogram adds a special luxe look!
Buy It! Leatherology "Kress" XL Tote, $325; leatherology.com
SLIP Silk Pillowcase
Michelle Lee, Style + Beauty Editorial Assistant: You start and end your day in bed, so why not elevate mom's bedtime routine with this silk pillowcase from SLIP. Not only does it add a luxurious feeling to any bedding, it also has beauty benefits from defrizzing hair to helping your skin stay moisturized. It's the perfect gift to make sure my mom get's to R&R to the fullest!
Buy It! SLIP Silk Pink Queen Envelope Pillowcase $89.00; slip.com
La Ligne Dress
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Another priceless gift? A "don't touch me with your sticky hands!!!" pretty dress that also comes complete with an offer to stay home with the kids so I can have a girls' night out.
Buy It! La Ligne "Vivian" dress, $395; nordstrom.com
A+O X Dotty Dungarees
Andrea Lavinthal, Style + Beauty Director: Yet another case for mommy and me dressing, Alice + Olivia collaborated with Dotty Dungarees on quite possibly the cutest collection of coordinating pieces like this cheery floral-print dress and matching overalls for your mini.
Buy It! Maryann Tie Shoulder Dress, $395 and A+O X Dotty Dungarees Overall Dress, $72
Hanna Andersson Mommy + Me Pajamas
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Clearly I like to match with my kid. And this cute set of "fam jams" from Hanna Andersson makes bedtime more fun. The beloved children's label launched an updated Mommy & Me collection just in time for Mother's Day.
Buy It! Hanna Andersson Super Strawberries Matching Family Pajamas, $29; hannaandersson.com
Mediheal Skincare Set
Michelle Lee, Style + Beauty Editorial Assistant: When my mom doesn't have the time to fit a full self-care routine into her schedule, a serum and a sheet mask go a long way. This set from Mediheal includes the Baobab Soothing Moisture Serum, which contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid and a 5-pack of the N.M.F. Intensive Hydrating Mask. It's the perfect duo for a boost of hydration and an easy way to fit in some "mom time."
Buy It! Mediheal Baobab Soothing Moisture Serum & Mask Set, $28.88; medihealus.com
Alo Mother's Day Glow Bundle
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Pamper your mom with this Mother's Day bundle from the beloved activewear label Alo Yoga. It includes a hand cream, lip balm, body lotion and free bonus sample of the Mega-C body wash. (Pair the beauty gift with a chic athleisure set from the brand if you're feeling fancy.)
Buy It! Alo Mother's Day Bundle, $40; aloyoga.com
The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller
Lanae Brody, Senior Reporter, Emerging Content: This pretty pink facial roller is like a shot of espresso for your face: it reduces puffiness, minimizes redness, boosts circulation, and more. Name a mom who doesn't need this relief on the daily? I'll wait…
Buy it! The Skinny Confidential The Hot Mess Ice Roller, $69; shopskinnyconfidential.com
Goldbelly Gift Card
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: I don't cook, so you'd think I wouldn't need a day off from the kitchen on Mother's Day. However, I am married to an excellent cook who shows his love by using every pan we own. A Goldbelly gift card means I can get a taste of some of my New York faves (two I particularly love: Xi'an Famous Foods and Utopia Bagels) and avoid a mountain of dishes on Mother's Day.
Buy It! Goldbelly gift card, from $10; goldbelly.com