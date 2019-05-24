These Are the Most Amazing Memorial Day Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Whether you’re looking for a cute new outfit for the upcoming holiday weekend or refreshing your summer wardrobe, you’re not going to want to miss out on all of the amazing Memorial Day fashion sales happening now. In honor of the holiday, retailers are slashing prices on everything from clothing to shoes to accessories, and even the hottest designer styles of the season. Score up to 50 percent off thousands of stylish pieces at Net-a-porter and Barney’s, or head over to ASOS to scoop up tons of affordable items on even deeper discount. No matter what styles you choose to shop this holiday, you’ll be sure to save big with these Memorial Day sales happening now.

ASOS

Enjoy up to 40 percent off ASOS' newest drops, including dresses, shoes, swimwear, accessories, and more.

Shirred Pleated Mini Dress, $48 (orig. $60); asos.com

Monki Bandeau Swimsuit, $30 (orig. $40); asos.com

River Island Aviator Sunglasses, $18 (orig. $23); asos.com

Barney’s

Take up to 50 percent off thousands of designer styles from now through June 4.

Wandler Hortensia Mini Leather Shoulder Bag, $479 (orig. $800); barneys.com

Saloni Eve Leopard-Floral Minidress, $239 (orig. $395); barneys.com

Barney’s New York Suede Double-Band Mules, $179 (orig. $295); barneys.com

Bloomingdale’s

From now through May 27, enjoy up to 70 percent off when you take an extra 20 percent off select sale and clearance items during the Big Brown Bag Memorial Day Sale event. You can also score up to 40 percent off select designer styles during the Designer Sale event.

J Brand Joan Crop Wide-Leg Jeans in Andromeda, $99 (orig. $248); bloomingdales.com

Burberry The Small Leather Bucket Bag, $1,014 (orig. $1,690); bloomingdales.com

Tory Burch Frieda Platform Wedge Espadrille Sandals, $222.40 (orig. $278); bloomingdales.com

Dear Frances

Score 20 percent off sitewide with promo code SPRING20.

Buckle Mule, $260 with code SPRING20 (orig. $325); dearfrances.com

Breeze Sandal, $266 with code SPRING20 (orig. $295); dearfrances.com

Scrunch Mule, $228 with code SPRING20 (orig. $360); dearfrances.com

Macy’s

Save up to an additional 20 percent off already discounted sale and clearance items — all you need is the promo code MEMDAY.

Soluna Moonlight Tie-Dye Ribbed Plunging One-Piece, $93.34 with code MEMDAY (orig. $148); macys.com

Calvin Klein Gingham-Print Shift Dress, $59.49 with code MEMDAY (orig. $134); macys.com

G by GUESS Link Flat Sandals, $21.24 with code MEMDAY (orig. $39); macys.com

Lucky Brand Printed One-Piece Swimsuit, $50.99 with code MEMDAY (orig. $100); macys.com

Neiman Marcus

Take up to 40 percent off designer shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories and up to 20 percent off all full-price jewelry.

Alice + Olivia Kirby Spaghetti Strap Ruffle Dress, $262 (orig. $350); neimanmarcus.com

Jimmy Choo Abigail Whipstitched Platform Espadrilles, $446 (orig. $595); neimanmarcus.com

Givenchy GV Fringed Suede & Leather Bucket Bag, $2,073 (orig. $3,190); neimanmarcus.com

Net-a-Porter

Shop thousands of designer styles for up to 50 percent off.

Retrofête Gabrielle Velvet-Trimmed Sequined Chiffon Mini Wrap Dress, $369 (orig. $615); net-a-porter.com

Sophie Buhai The Bamboo Gold Vermeil Hoop Earrings, $195 (orig. $325); net-a-porter.com

Cult Gaia Sage Leather Mules, $160 (orig. $320); net-a-porter.com

Nordstrom

Score up to 50 percent off clothing, shoes, handbags, and accessories during the retailer’s epic Half-Yearly Sale, which runs until June 2.

Ulla Johnson Monet Metallic Floral Cold Shoulder Silk Blend Dress, $416.98 (orig. $695); nordstrom.com

Tabitha Simmons Connie Wrap Lace-Up Sandal, $397.49 (orig. $795); nordstrom.com

Johanna Ortiz Tie Front Bloom Print Cotton Dress, $809.98 (orig. $1,350); nordstrom.com

Jimmy Choo Alanah Espadrille Wedge Sandal, $344.98 (orig. $575); nordstrom.com

Uniqlo

Shop discounted basics, underwear, and more starting at just $8, and receive free shipping on all orders through Memorial Day.

Premium Linen Sleeveless Shirt, $14.90 (orig. $19.90); uniqlo.com

Ribbed Tank Top, $7.90 (orig. $9.90); uniqlo.com

Airism Seamless Bikini Shorts, $7.90 (orig. $9.90); uniqlo.com

Walmart

Score up to 60 percent off clothing and accessories (among many, many other items) during Walmart’s crazy-good Memorial Day sale.

Prive Revaux “The Chairman” Polarized Sunglasses, $19.99 (orig. $29.95); walmart.com

Cherokee Denim Tie Waist Skirt, $10.50 (orig. $18.98); walmart.com

Hanes T-Shirt Soft Foam Wire-Free Bra, $8 (orig. $13.94); walmart.com

Zappos

Save big on hundreds of Zappos’ most popular shoes — including styles that rarely go on sale.