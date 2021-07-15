If we didn't know better, we'd think Timothée Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray were attending four different events

The Best Memes Inspired by The French Dispatch Cast's Mismatched Outfits at Cannes

Timothee Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray attend the "The French Dispatch" photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France

When the cast of The French Dispatch arrived at a photocall in Cannes for the premiere of the Wes Anderson-directed film, it appeared they all got vastly different dress code memos. From super casual to high-fashion, they each showed off their own style aesthetic at the glitzy event — and Twitter has been having a field day with their mismatched ensembles.

One photo in particular, of Anderson posing for photos with stars Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray has gone viral and inspired several hilarious memes.

Seemingly dressed for different occasions, Chalamet kept things casual in a Elara Pictures T-shirt, black pants and Givenchy boots, while his director wore a pastel suit with a brown tie and white loafers.

Meanwhile, Swinton chose a bright blue Haider Ackermann suit and Murray looked ready for a tropical vacation in a printed button-up, baby blue shorts, sneakers and a fedora hat.

The photo is now being used to describe everything from four different moods, to four different social media platforms. Below, we've rounded up a few of our favorites The French Dispatch-inspired memes.

The film — which also stars Frances McDormand, Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan, Adrian Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Léa Seydoux, Jason Schwartzman and more — has Anderson's well-documented style and color palate.

Inspired in part by The New Yorker, The French Dispatch, labeled a "love letter to journalists," features Bill Murray as editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. The film revolves around the staff of the magazine as they get ready to print its last-ever issue.