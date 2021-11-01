The Best Luxury Gifts to Give and Get This Holiday Season
If you're looking to splurge on your family and friends (or yourself!) this holiday, then get clicking. From indulgent pampering presents to elevated wardrobe pieces, here are our picks for the luxe-loving people on your list
Frame x Ritz Paris
Frame's latest hotel collaboration is the ritziest yet! The new capsule with the Ritz Paris features a tee, blanket, variety jacket and more, but it's the crewneck sweater that's truly worth the splurge. It's one of those have-in-your-closet-forever items that will transport the wearer to Paris every time they put it on. Talk about très chic!
Malone Souliers Heels
If almost two years of wearing slippers and sneakers has you dreaming of a new pair of heels, this is the style to splurge on. It's as versatile as a pair of classic black pumps, but the open back design, glam gold leather trim and curved shape add a sexy edge. Bonus: They're surprisingly comfortable for a stiletto.
Sydney Evan Bracelet
Not only will this rainbow-beaded bracelet elevate your arm party game, but the 14k yellow gold, diamond and turquoise evil eye charm — an ancient symbol of protection — will help bring you only positive vibes this year.
Chanel No. 5 The Calendar
If you'd be happy with anything that comes in a Chanel box, then brace yourself for the brand's holiday advent calendar. The No. 5-shaped design contains 27 boxes, each one hiding a beauty goodie, in addition to specialty items like a super-chic mini snow globe.
Update: The calendar is currently sold out, but you can still get some equally glam (but slightly more budget-friendly) finds like this golden collector's edition bottle of No. 5.
G. Label Earrings
Everything Gwyneth Paltrow touches screams "rich mom" and these earrings featuring a trio of hoops and 44 brilliant-cut pavé diamonds from her G. Label jewelry collection are bound to get some attention at school drop off. The Goop founder was inspired by her teenage daughter Apple Martin when designing the style. "Every year on Apple's birthday, we get a new piercing — it's this little tradition we have," Paltrow shares. "She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs. I named the pieces after her and her best friends. She'll definitely be 'borrowing' her namesake earrings."
Rudsak Parka
This is not your mother's puffer coat. The Canadian outerwear brand offers a wide variety of luxe jackets that are made to après-ski in Aspen — or your own backyard. From chic detailing (recycled leather sleeves! removable belts!) to the latest in down technology, these parkas will keep you warm and your wardrobe on fire.
Diptyque Paris Advent Calendar
Touted as a "Cabinet of Curiosities," the luxury French fragrance brand is back with its annual advent calendar, featuring 25 "treasures" like the maison's festive Sapin/Pine Tree candle and a selection of perfumes in best-selling scents including Eau Capitale, Eau de Minthé and Fleur de Peau.
Net-A-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar
For the beauty obsessee on your list, the best-selling makeup and skincare minis in Net-A-Porter's 25 Days of Beauty advent calendar retail for $1,700, making this gift a luxurious steal. The chic box includes everything from holiday-party-ready makeup by Charlotte Tilbury and Victoria Beckham Beauty, to the latest in cult skincare like Dr. Barbara Sturm's lifting serum, Dr. Augustinus Bader's "rich cream," and Natura Bisse's "Diamond Instant Glow," which is touted as a "mini face lift."
La Ligne Sweater
You live in sweaters all season long. Might as well make it one that makes you smile every time you see it in the mirror — like this perfectly cut, cute and colorful style from the celeb-loved brand.
Saint Laurent Wristlet
This Saint Laurent quilted leather wristlet is the perfect size bag for holiday parties. It has a convenient wrist strap that makes it easy to hold, credit card slots on the back, and will fit your phone and a lipstick with room to spare!
Gucci Sunglasses
Give the gift of a Gucci drip — literally! For the hypebeast in your life who loves labels, these sunnies featuring gold, square-shaped frames and interlocking "G" drop pendants are a must-have.
Jillian Dempsey Lip Locket Necklace
It's a necklace! It's a lipstick! It's beauty guru Jillian Dempsey's latest creation designed to help you look good from the neck up. The makeup artist to the stars is also a jewelry designer, and her Lip Locket is inspired by a piece she created for client Kristen Stewart almost ten years ago. The stunner comes silver or gold plated, as well as in 18" and 24" versions, and there are four cream lip tints available for the refillable locket.
Travis Taddeo Tote Bag
This elevated bodega bag touts the perfect slouchy shape while providing enough structure to survive a full day's worth of errands — an anomaly in the world of tote bags and a little luxury for girls on the go. Made of 100% Japanese Plonge Leather, this accessory from NYC-based designer Travis Taddeo's namesake label is a minimalist essential.
Jennifer Meyer Necklace
This necklace combines timeless (the delicate, shimmering heart) with trendy (the open link chain) for a classic, cool look that will go with whatever. The cost-per-wear will be pennies by the time you retire it in half a century.
Anine Bing 'Nico' Bag
The brand's founder was inspired by her vintage purse collection when designing this bag, named after her husband. Featuring a timeless houndstooth print, gold accents and a retro, '90s-inspired baguette shape, the chic top-handle design looks straight out of Cher Horowitz's closet.
Clé de Peau Beauté Limited Edition La Crème
The ultra-luxe, illuminating night cream launched in 1982, and despite its' price tag has been one of the brand's most popular products for nearly 40 years. For the holiday season it's been repackaged in a jewel-like, reflective jar that makes for a gorgeous keepsake.
