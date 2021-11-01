The Best Luxury Gifts to Give and Get This Holiday Season

If you'd be happy with anything that comes in a Chanel box, then brace yourself for the brand's holiday advent calendar. The No. 5-shaped design contains 27 boxes, each one hiding a beauty goodie, in addition to specialty items like a super-chic mini snow globe.

Update: The calendar is currently sold out, but you can still get some equally glam (but slightly more budget-friendly) finds like this golden collector's edition bottle of No. 5.

Buy It! Chanel No. 5 The Calendar, $825; chanel.com

Buy It! Chanel No. 5 Perfume Collectors' Edition, $150; chanel.com