9 Irresistible Lipsticks to Shop Now in Honor of National Lipstick Day

Pucker up in one of these gorgeous berry, pink or red options
By Jackie Fields
July 03, 2019 11:41 AM

If you want a lot of shine

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

A glossy finish looks “fresh and sexy,” says Michelle Williams’s makeup artist Angela Levin, who suggests layering a few coats to boost longevity. 

Michelle Williams is wearing this red shade

Buy It! Dior Addict Stellar Shine in #753 Positivity, $37; dior.com

Berry

Buy It! Chanel Rouge Coco Flash in Désir, $38; chanel.com

Pink

Brian Henn

Buy It! L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Plump & Shine in Pitaya Plump, $9.99; walgreens.com

If you want a hint of sheen

Fenty Beauty/Instagram

Cream lipsticks create a pretty, satin-like effect. Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who works with Rihanna, says to apply them starting “in the middle of
the lips, and working your way out” to keep it neat.

Rihanna is wearing this pink shade

Brian Henn

Buy It! Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick in Tropic Tantrum, $20; sephora.com

Red

Buy It! Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin in 500 Odalie Red, $38; saks.com

Berry

Brian Henn

Buy It! Pat McGrath Labs BlitzTrance Satin Shimmer Lipstick in Love Train, $38; patmcgrath.com

If you want a matte look

These opaque formulas have a smooth, velvety texture. Define your mouth with a lip liner first, says Charlotte Tilbury, who created Amal Clooney’s look. “It acts as a stencil for your lipstick.”

Amal Clooney is wearing this berry shade

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2 in Amazing Amal, $37; charlottetilbury.com

Pink

Buy It! Mary Kay Limited-Edition Matte Lipstick in Paparazzi Pink, $18; marykay.com

Red

Brian Henn

Buy It! Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco de Mayo, $25; shophudabeauty.com

