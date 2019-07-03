9 Irresistible Lipsticks to Shop Now in Honor of National Lipstick Day

If you want a lot of shine
A glossy finish looks “fresh and sexy,” says Michelle Williams’s makeup artist Angela Levin, who suggests layering a few coats to boost longevity.
Michelle Williams is wearing this red shade
Buy It! Dior Addict Stellar Shine in #753 Positivity, $37; dior.com
Berry
Pink
If you want a hint of sheen
Cream lipsticks create a pretty, satin-like effect. Fenty Beauty makeup artist Priscilla Ono, who works with Rihanna, says to apply them starting “in the middle of
the lips, and working your way out” to keep it neat.
Rihanna is wearing this pink shade
Berry
If you want a matte look
These opaque formulas have a smooth, velvety texture. Define your mouth with a lip liner first, says Charlotte Tilbury, who created Amal Clooney’s look. “It acts as a stencil for your lipstick.”