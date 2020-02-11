10 Lingerie Brands Celebrities Have Been Wearing for Years

Image zoom Bella Hadid/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While we don’t need an excuse to shop for new lingerie, with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to a sexy new bra and matching thong or stock up on comfy cotton undies. But when it comes to buying lingerie, you may not know where to start — there are so many different brands and styles on the market today. So to streamline your shopping experience, we turned to a few of our favorite celebrities for some undergarment inspo. From logo-adorned cotton Calvin Klein underwear to luxurious French lace bralettes from La Perla, we picked out a handful of the best lingerie brands that A-listers have been wearing for years.

We’ve also included some newly launched lines that are already proving to be forces within the fashion industry, like Kim Kardashian West’s Skims shapewear collection and Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty label. These collections are pushing the boundaries of size inclusivity and redefining what it means to be “sexy” — and given the huge fan bases they’ve gained, they’re clearly doing something right. What’s more, both brands are actually affordable and can be found at two of our favorite retailers; Skims recently launched at Nordstrom after months of anticipation, and you can shop Savage x Fenty on Amazon.

New launches aside, there are plenty of other fashionable lingerie, underwear, and shapewear brands with large celebrity followings, including classics like La Perla, Spanx, and Calvin Klein. We may be using February 14 as an excuse to restock our lingerie collections, but these star-approved brands are fun to treat yourself to any time of the year.

Here are the 10 best lingerie brands for 2020:

Skims

Spanx

Gooseberry Intimates

La Perla

Savage x Fenty

Calvin Klein

Good American

Fleur du Mal

Anine Bing

Intimissimi

Skims

Kim Kardashian West’s inclusive shapewear brand may have just launched last year, but stars like Ashley Graham, Selena Gomez, and Chrissy Teigen have already expressed their love for it. The fashion mogul’s line includes solution-focused shapewear, underwear, and accessories, plus, the entire collection comes in sizes XXS to 5XL and nine different shades of nude (and counting). With prices ranging from $18 to $98, shoppers can choose from sculpting bodysuits, shorts, underwear, and body tape, with more styles expected to launch as the brand continues to grow — and now you can shop it at Nordstrom.

Buy It! Skims High Waist Bonded Thong, $68; nordstrom.com; Skims Sculpting Seamless Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $68; nordstrom.com; Skim Fits Everybody T-String Thong, $18; nordstrom.com

Spanx

Spanx shapewear is a red carpet staple and the OG name behind sculpting undergarments. Stars like Khloe Kardashian, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Dewan, and Karlie Kloss (just to name a few!) have been fans of the brand for years — and for good reason. Besides offering up sculpting shorts, bodysuits, and slips, Spanx now also has an entire line of activewear — including the Booty Boost leggings that Jennifer Garner loves and the ultra popular faux leather leggings — plus bras and underwear that are made with the same technology used in its shapewear, but designed for everyday wear.

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $68; spanx.com; Spanx Under Statements Thong, $20; spanx.com; Spanx Undie-tectable Brief, $24; spanx.com; Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98–$102; spanx.com

Gooseberry Intimates

Supermodels like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Taylor Hill have been longtime fans of Gooseberry Intimates’ barely-there one-piece swimsuit, but the French brand originally started as a go-to for sexy, delicate lingerie. Khloe Kardashian has worn the brand’s lacy bodysuits for years, and supermodel Joan Smalls has been spotted in its super cute pink leopard-print bra and matching pajama top.

Buy It! Gooseberry Intimates Honey Bee Black Bodysuit, $139; gooseberryintimates.com; Gooseberry Intimates Delight Peach Leopard Print Triangle Bra, $45; gooseberryintimates.com; Gooseberry Intimates Full On Glam Sexy Sweet Ivory Balcony Bra, $65; gooseberryintimates.com

La Perla

Looking to splurge on some of the most elegant, beautifully made lingerie? You’ll love luxury Italian intimates brand, La Perla. Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted wearing its Mosaic Motif Underwire Bra, Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting its Second Skin Bodysuit, and Kendall Jenner (who was previously the face of the brand) has worn everything from nude-colored bodysuits to her 2017 Met Gala La Perla Haute Couture gown. Though some of La Perla’s lingerie, sleepwear, and swimwear styles do come with a celebrity-worthy price tag, it uses the highest-quality silk, lace, and tulle to create delicate and lavish designs that are sure to last for years (with the proper care, of course).

Buy It! La Perla Brigitta Lace Underwire Bra, $155; nordstrom.com; La Perla Brigitta Padded Underwire Bodysuit, $285; nordstrom.com; La Perla Brigitta Brazilian Briefs, $105; nordstrom.com

Savage x Fenty

When it comes to size-inclusive, playful, and affordable lingerie, Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty takes the cake. Stars such as Cara Delevingne, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and the brand’s first-ever ambassador, Normani, have all appeared in its fashion shows. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna even showed off her dance moves in a Savage x Fenty black lace lingerie set. Needless to say, RiRi’s eye for sexy and ultra-flattering underwear knows no limits. Bonus: You can shop the entire line at Amazon.

Buy It! Savage X Fenty Women’s Mosaic Lace Balconette Bra, $58; amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women’s Dotted Mesh Bralette, $30; amazon.com; Savage X Fenty Women’s Floral Lace Thong, $18.50; amazon.com

Calvin Klein Underwear

Calvin Klein Underwear has tapped supermodels, professional athletes, musicians, and famous families like the Kar-Jenner’s to front its #MYCALVINS campaigns over the years. Most recently, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Odell Beckham Jr., and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi were featured in the brand’s ad campaign. So why are stars so eager to rep the line? Probably because it’s the go-to brand for underwear drawer staples — including soft cotton t-shirt bras and underwear with the iconic Calvin Klein-branded waistbands — that are the epitome of cute, classic, and comfortable.

Buy It! Calvin Klein Underwear Perfect Coverage Underwire T-Shirt Bra, $46; nordstrom.com; Calvin Klein Underwear Logo Thong, $10.98–$12 (orig. $20); nordstrom.com; Calvin Klein Underwear Modern Cotton Unlined Bralette, $28; shopbop.com

Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American may have started off as a size-inclusive, solutions-focused denim brand, but since its launch in 2016, it’s grown to encompass everything from jeans and bodysuits to activewear and jackets. And one of the newest additions to the Good American lineup is the Active Intimates collection. Featuring bras and underwear designed for three different impact levels, this collection provides support, coverage, and comfort for any type of workout. Not only that, but the pieces are so cute, they can double as lingerie.

Buy It! Good American Low Impact Seamless Bralette, $29; goodamerican.com; Good American Medium Impact Crossover Bra, $39; goodamerican.com; Good American High Impact Compression Bikini, $29; goodamerican.com

Fleur du Mal

Stylish stars like Victoria Beckham, Dakota Johnson, and Gigi and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing bras, bodysuits, pajamas, and lingerie-inspired pieces from Fleur du Mal. The New York City-based brand is known for its beautifully detailed lace bras and luxurious silk lingerie, and more recently, its complete range of swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces. Styles range anywhere from $32 to upwards of $350, but thanks to its quality fabrics and ultra-flattering designs, you can consider Fleur du Mal’s pieces a worthy investment.

Buy It! Fleur du Mal Gardenia Lace Demi Bra, $118; shopbop.com; Fleur du Mal Mia Balconette Bra, $178; shopbop.com; Fleur du Mal Lily Demi Bra, $158; shopbop.com

Anine Bing

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Anine Bing is a cool-girl line of luxe wardrobe staples mixed with standout statement pieces. On top of offering trendy denim, tees, and accessories, it’s also the brand behind the celebrity-loved lace bralettes worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Kendall Jenner (just to name a few).

Buy It! Anine Bing Amara Flocked Leopard Bralette, $89; nordstrom.com; Anine Bing Delicate Lace Bra, $99; shopbop.com; Anine Bing Isla Flocked Leopard Thong, $59; shopbop.com; Anine Bing Lace Bra With Trim, $89; shopbop.com

Intimissimi

Italian-based intimates brand Intimissimi offers lingerie that only looks super expensive. Its expansive line of bras, underwear, sleepwear, and ready-to-wear is loved by women all over the world, including stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Irina Shayk, and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni — all of whom have done campaigns for the brand. Intimissimi has plenty of beautiful pieces to choose from, and prices range from $15 for underwear to $149 for babydolls and slips.

Buy It! Intimissimi Lady Sheer Lace and Tulle Bodysuit, $69; intimissimi.com; Intimissimi Mia Silk Super Push-Up Bra, $59; intimissimi.com; Intimissimi Silk Cheeky Briefs, $22; intimissimi.com; Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail, $79; intimissmi.com