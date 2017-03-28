#LeggingsGate UPDATE: Puma has gotten in on the excitement, promising a 20% discount on some sweet new spandex pants if you bring in any United ticket from now until April 9. You may want to jet (get it?) over there.

We fly in our leggings. Bring your @United ticket to any US PUMA store for 20% off leggings. Now until April 9. Stay Fly. #DoYou pic.twitter.com/R0gymEDImx — PUMA (@PUMA) March 28, 2017

There are plenty of occasions that come to mind when jeans are the absolute last thing that we would choose to wear – long car rides, flying anywhere in general, hanging at home, movie night with your friends – you get the point. The solution? Leggings, of course. We had thought that the age-old debate of whether leggings are an acceptable form of pants was a thing of the past thanks to the rise of athleisure in fashion (as well as the continued domination of the Kardashians) – not to mention, the fact that they’re just comfortable as well. But following the recent outrage on social media over United Airlines appearing to ban passengers for wearing leggings (find out why here) we’ve decided to round up five styles that look so much like pants you’ll never have to worry about getting kicked off your flight. Bon voyage!

Buy It! Wilfred Free Daria leggings, $135; aritzia.com

Buy It! LPA Pants 26, $128; revolve.com

Buy It! rag & bone/JEAN High Waist Leggings, $198; nordstrom.com

Buy It! BLANK NYC Patent Vegan Leather Leggings, $98; freepeople.com

Buy It! Karen Kane Denim Leggings, $79; bloomingdales.com

What’s your favorite legging style? Sound off below!