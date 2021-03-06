There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 8 Are the Best by Far

Purchasing a pair of leggings on Amazon sounds simple, but it can actually be an overwhelming process. With over 30,000 options to choose from (yes, seriously) and dozens that have thousands of positive reviews, it can be difficult to decide on the best pair to add to your cart. The good news? We'd say it's pretty hard to go wrong with so many highly rated pairs at your disposal.
If you're not familiar with leggings on Amazon, there are quite a few brands that have created a name for themselves on the site, like Satina, Leggings Depot, and Colorfulkoala. The most impressive thing about these brands is that they don't just have one pair of leggings that customers love — they usually have a few, plus other activewear with good ratings, too. So while you may have never heard of them, there are a bunch of under-the-radar brands that Amazon shoppers trust thanks to the high quality of their products and budget-friendly price points. Most of the popular leggings on Amazon cost $20 to $25 and several range even lower than that, so it's cost-effective to stock up on your favorites.
Whether you're looking for soft and casual leggings to lounge in, stretchy and moisture-wicking varieties for workouts, or affordable alternatives to your favorite pricey pair, there's a good chance you'll find them on Amazon. We rounded up the eight best leggings on the site that shoppers love, including options with roomy pockets (you're welcome) and that viral TikTok pair:
It's no easy feat to become the best leggings on Amazon, but Satina's high-waisted pair has done it. The well-known pair always holds one of the top three spots on the site's best-selling leggings chart, and is also a best-seller in the plus-size leggings category. Along with their stunning amount of five-star ratings (34,000 and counting!), the leggings have other impressive qualities — they come in 25 colors and three different styles, including full length, full length with pockets, and capris.
Despite the fact that they come in only two sizes, one size and one size plus, customers say they have a "massive stretch factor" and "fit perfectly." Many shoppers rave that the leggings are the softest they've ever owned, even saying that "you have to buy these just to feel them." Plus, hundreds of reviews compare the Satina pair to LuLaRoe leggings, saying that they're just as soft and comfortable for a fraction of the price.
Buy It! Satina High Waisted Leggings, $8.49–$15.99; amazon.com
Shoppers looking for thick leggings that aren't see-through love this pair from 90 Degree by Reflex. The stretchy leggings are made out of a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex fabric blend, have a hidden waistband pocket, and come in 24 colors. They have a gentle, compressive fit that "doesn't budge," and a slight luster that one shopper described as "in-between" spandex and cotton. Shoppers say they're very supportive and fit like a "glove."
"It's hard to find leggings that are squat-proof, thick, lined, durable, cute, and don't lose stretch over time," one customer wrote. "I love these because they're all those things and more. And by more, I mean they also come with pockets."
The same reviewer also mentioned that they "have quite a bit of cellulite, and these smooth out all my dimples and any unevenness."
Buy It! 90 Degree by Reflex Tummy Control Leggings, $22.99; amazon.com
Looking for a pair of leggings with pockets big enough to hold a wine bottle? Meet The Gym People's high-waisted leggings. The leggings have made quite the commotion on the site thanks to their extra roomy pockets, which shoppers (and even a PEOPLE writer) put to the test. Amazon reviewers have been adding photos of themselves wearing the leggings with a bottle of wine in the pocket to show how spacious and stretchy they are — and customers say the bottles stay put, too. One customer who put a bottle in each side pocket said: "I ran up and down my stairs three times. NO shifting. They only slightly shifted when I jumped up and down. It's love. Buy these."
The Gym People leggings come in a few styles, including full-length, capri, fleece-lined, and "naked feeling," which is made with a more lightweight fabric. They come in various colors, and are available in sizes XS to 3XL.
Buy It! The Gym People High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets, $18.99–$28.99; amazon.com
Since there are so many amazing options with pockets available, we couldn't just crown one pair in this category. Iuga's high-waisted leggings are another customer-favorite pair with pockets that have over 35,000 five-star ratings. They're best-sellers in two categories on Amazon, including women's running pants, and shoppers say they're "truly unbeatable for the price and quality."
"I've been searching for a LONG time on Amazon for the perfect leggings," one customer wrote. "These, by far, are the most comfortable to work out in! They definitely pass the squat test, are not see-through at all, and have convenient pockets that I didn't think I needed but love."
Buy It! Iuga High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets, $23.95; amazon.com
We'd be surprised if you don't own Seasum's TikTok viral leggings already. The honeycomb textured leggings have made their rounds all over social media thanks to their butt-enhancing effects. In fact, they're so popular, even Lizzo got herself a pair. Between their rise to TikTok fame and the fact that they were already a highly rated choice on Amazon before all the buzz, Seasum's leggings have gained over 26,700 five-star ratings (and the number keeps growing).
The leggings have a butt-scrunch design meant to highlight your derriere, come in 29 colors including bright options and tie-dye varieties, and are available in sizes XS to 3XL. Thousands of shoppers can't stop raving about how comfy and "sexy" they are.
One customer wrote: "They have the wow factor and flattering aspect down! My bum is sure to be the bell of the ball at the gym in these silly delights. They're also incredibly soft and super comfortable, it's almost like I'm not even wearing pants."
Buy It! Seasum High Waist Butt Lift Leggings, $22.99–$30.99; amazon.com
When it comes to finding a "Lululemon quality" alternative, Amazon customers believe Colorfulkoala's high-waisted leggings are one of the best. The "buttery soft" leggings are best-sellers in three categories and have racked up more than 22,000 five-star ratings. Made out of a polyester and spandex fabric blend, the leggings were designed to give you a "naked sensation" and provide "unrestricted movement," according to the brand. Thousands of customers agree with those claims and note that they're smooth and stretchy.
"So, I am a bit of a Lululemon addict (hey, don't judge me!) and I'm used to paying $100 for a good quality yoga legging because I like things that will last," one shopper wrote. "However, I took a gamble on these for $29 due to such rave reviews, and I'm absolutely AMAZED and glad I did. These fit just as [well] as the Lululemon Aligns, and have an incredibly similar, nearly identical fabric to Lulu's Nulu (which is buttery soft) ... these are hands down a WINNER for soft, comfy yoga pants that fit like a dream!"
Buy It! Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Yoga Leggings, $25–$29; amazon.com
Thousands of Amazon customers also turn to Crz's Naked Feeling leggings for a similar fit and feel to Lululemon. The popular leggings are lightweight and are made to feel like a "second skin" while still being squat-proof and opaque. They come in 37 pretty matte colors, including stylish leopard print options, and are available in sizes XXS to XXL. Out of over 2,500 five-star reviews, more than 300 shoppers compared them to Lululemon, with many saying that they're a "good dupe."
One shopper raved: "They are the best alternative to Lulu's that I have ever found — [they have] more compression than the Align leggings, but they look pretty similar in style. They are flattering and the colors they come in are stunning! I've been asked if they are Lululemon frequently, and people are always so surprised when I tell them I got them on Amazon."
Buy It! Crz Yoga Naked Feeling High-Waisted Leggings, $26–$30; amazon.com
If you want leggings that lean more towards the fit and feel of joggers, over 39,000 Amazon customers recommend these Leggings Depot pants. Not only do the pants look like a legging-jogger hybrid, but they classify as both on Amazon, too — they're the site's best-selling leggings and best-selling sweatpants. Needless to say, they're the best of both worlds. The Leggings Depot joggers come in several styles, but the ones shoppers love the most is the Activeflex design, due to its slim fit. The pants have a high rise, cuffed ankles, and three pockets: two on the side and one in the waistband. Shoppers love that they're "silky soft" and flattering, and a little more roomy than your average leggings.
"Imagine the most comfortable sweats you own. Now picture the cutest leggings you could ever want. Combine the two, and you have these glorious leggings/sweats," one customer wrote. "They are so soft, comfortable, cozy, and adorable. I'm still in quarantine, and I'm not exaggerating when I say I have worn a pair of these every single day since I got them. I sleep in them. I wear them around the house." The same reviewer added, "If you are hesitating, don't. I may never change out of mine again."
Buy It! Leggings Depot Jogger Leggings, $9.99–$18.99; amazon.com