There Are 30,000 Pairs of Leggings on Amazon — but Shoppers Say These 8 Are the Best by Far

If you're not familiar with leggings on Amazon, there are quite a few brands that have created a name for themselves on the site, like Satina, Leggings Depot, and Colorfulkoala. The most impressive thing about these brands is that they don't just have one pair of leggings that customers love — they usually have a few, plus other activewear with good ratings, too. So while you may have never heard of them, there are a bunch of under-the-radar brands that Amazon shoppers trust thanks to the high quality of their products and budget-friendly price points. Most of the popular leggings on Amazon cost $20 to $25 and several range even lower than that, so it's cost-effective to stock up on your favorites.