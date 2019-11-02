Leggings-Mania! Amazon Dropped the Ultimate Leggings Gift Guide, and There Are Over 80 Options to Shop

Image zoom

Amazon has officially released tons of gift guides for the holiday season. From electronics to beauty, the retail giant has a list curated for pretty much everything — including leggings. Let’s face it: Everyone loves leggings, but they can get expensive — so being gifted a nice pair (or two) can be quite a treat. And if you’re not sure where to start, Amazon has selected over 80 pairs of the best, gift-worthy leggings.

If you didn’t already know, Amazon has basically become known as a leggings connoisseur thanks to its impressive collection of best-selling leggings with thousands of reviews. While many of its most popular leggings come from under-the-radar and private label brands, the retail giant is also home to many well known, celeb-loved brands like Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein, Puma, Onzie, Adidas, and more. The leggings gift guide is a good mix of the two, and features many pairs that People has covered before, including Amazon’s best-reviewed leggings with over 9,000 five-star ratings, and this comfy, work-perfect pair.

Image zoom

Buy It! Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings, $9.99–$13.99; amazon.com, Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Leggings, $20; amazon.com

While these Jennifer Lopez-approved leggings from Hollywood-favorite brand Beyond Yoga didn’t make the cut, tons of leggings from Alo Yoga did, which is another go-to brand that stars like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Hannah Brown, and more love to wear. Amazon even selected the exact Alo pair Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing at least three different times.

Image zoom

Buy It! Alo Yoga Women’s Coast Legging, $39.42–$112.50; amazon.com, Alo Yoga Women’s Airbrush Legging, $54.73–$78; amazon.com, Alo Yoga Women’s Moto Legging, $41.56–$113.67; amazon.com

Not to mention, the guide is packed with lots of ultra comfy and soft leggings that are perfect to wear for everything, from working out to running errands to lounging at home. For example, hundreds of shoppers love these high-waisted, lightweight pairs from Yogalicious that come in super cute colorways — and they’re just $25.

Image zoom

Buy It! Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Leggings, $24.99–$56.99; amazon.com

While we could go on and on about the amazing leggings selection Amazon has curated, we’d be here all day if we did. Instead, we’ll let you get to shopping — below, browse a few more of our personal favorites, and check out the full selection of leggings featured in the gift guide here.

Image zoom

Buy It! Core 10 Women’s ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant, $44; amazon.com, Core 10 All Day Comfort High Waist Full-Length Yoga Legging, $23.01–$29; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! VIV Collection Printed Brushed Buttery Soft Leggings, $12.99–$14.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Onzie Women’s High Rise Track Legging, $25.99–$72; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! PUMA Women’s Swagger Leggings, $18.99–$61.68; amazon.com, PUMA Women’s Classics Logo T7 Leggings, $14.90–$61.68; amazon.com