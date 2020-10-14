You Can Score Special Leggings Discounts Today — If You’re an Amazon Prime Member

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This year, the Amazon Prime Day fashion deals have been absolutely bananas. Everything from Pippa Middleton-loved handbags to celeb-adored sunglasses have been part of must-shop price drops. Another thing you can’t miss? The incredible leggings deals happening on so many top-rated brands.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For serious gym-goers and runners, Under Armour has a whole host of deals that you’ve got to check out before the day ends. Fan-favorite designs like the Fly Fast running tights are up to 25 percent off.

Other name brands like Levi’s are getting in on the fun, too. You can shop a pair of its best-selling tummy-control jeggings for just $22 today. These bottoms come with an elastic waistband that shoppers say is so comfortable, and they look just like a pair of fashionable jeans. They’re great for wearing to work on casual days or out for errands during the weekend.

Below, shop more Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings before they end at midnight PT.

Best Prime Member Only Leggings Deals:

Image zoom Amazon

Best Leggings Deals:

Image zoom Amazon