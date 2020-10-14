You Can Score Special Leggings Discounts Today — If You’re an Amazon Prime Member
Find fan favorites from Under Armour and Levi’s
This year, the Amazon Prime Day fashion deals have been absolutely bananas. Everything from Pippa Middleton-loved handbags to celeb-adored sunglasses have been part of must-shop price drops. Another thing you can’t miss? The incredible leggings deals happening on so many top-rated brands.
You can shop leggings starting at just $10 for squat-proof workouts, chilly evenings outside, and nights out on the town. Everything from sweat-wicking styles to jeggings is part of this massive sale, but remember that these incredible deals won’t last. Prime Day is ending in just hours! Some of the best deals are only for Prime members, so before you shop don’t forget to start your free membership trial.
For serious gym-goers and runners, Under Armour has a whole host of deals that you’ve got to check out before the day ends. Fan-favorite designs like the Fly Fast running tights are up to 25 percent off.
Other name brands like Levi’s are getting in on the fun, too. You can shop a pair of its best-selling tummy-control jeggings for just $22 today. These bottoms come with an elastic waistband that shoppers say is so comfortable, and they look just like a pair of fashionable jeans. They’re great for wearing to work on casual days or out for errands during the weekend.
Below, shop more Amazon Prime Day deals on leggings before they end at midnight PT.
Best Prime Member Only Leggings Deals:
- Ewedos High-Waisted Workout Leggings, from $14.36 (orig. $24.95)
- Romastory Elastic Winter Leggings, $9.59 (orig. $11.99)
- YogiPace Leggings, from $28.79 (orig. $36.99)
- CakCton Fleece-lined Leggings, from $9.39 (orig. $24.55)
- Ginasy Faux Leather Leggings, from $17.94 (orig. $26.76)
Best Leggings Deals:
- Dibaolong Tummy Control Yoga Leggings, from $16.99 (orig. from $35.99)
- Heathyoga High Waisted Leggings with Pockets, from $16.21 with coupon (orig. $36.95)
- Core 10 Women's Icon Series 'Ballerina' Yoga Mesh Legging, from $31.50 (orig. $45)
- Redqenting Seamless Squatproof Leggings, $24.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Core 10 'Build Your Own' Flashflex Run Capri Legging, $32.20 (orig. $46)
- Under Armour Fly Fast Tights, from $34.99 (orig. $60)
- C9 Champion Women's High Waist Jacquard Legging, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Levi’s Pull-on Shaping Jeans, from $19.99 (orig. $27.99)
- Democracy Solution Leggings, from $37.67 (orig. $68)
