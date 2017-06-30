The Biggest and Best July Fourth Sales Happening This Weekend

With July Fourth weekend approaching, there’s no better way to get in the Independence Day spirit than to kick it off early with some major holiday sales (because what’s more American than some major consumption!). With tons of opportunities already getting underway — some even up to 70 percent off! — the time to score on your favorite brands is now. Scroll down to check out some of the best deals. Enjoy.

Department Stores

Barney’s New York: up to 60 percent off select designer styles, plus an extra 10 percent off select sale styles

Bergdorf Goodman’s: up to 75 percent off designer sale styles

Bloomingdale’s: up to 50 percent off of select items, plus up to 70 percent off select sale and clearance styles when you sign up for a code through email; through 7/4

JCPenney: additional 25 percent off when you spend $100 or more with your JCPenney Credit Card or additional 20 percent off under $100 with your JCPenney Credit Card (use code: 34BUYNOW); online only through 7/4. Also, enjoy $10 off $25 or more (use code: 9SHOP) in stores and online through 7/4

Lord & Taylor: 20 percent off your online order and up to 70 percent off clearance items (use code: FOURTH); 7/1 – 7/4

Macy’s: up to 60 percent off site-wide

Saks Fifth Avenue: up to 60 percent off select designer styles in stores and online

Clothing & Shoes

525 America: extra 40 percent off sale items (use code: FIREWORK); through 7/5

Alexander Wang: up to 60 percent off select styles

American Eagle Outfittters: all clearance items are under $20; through 7/4

AMUR: 20 percent off sitewide (use code: STARSANDSTRIPES); 7/1 – 7/4

Ann Taylor: up to 60 percent off all sale items

Anthropologie: up to 50 percent off sale items

Aquatalia: additional 20 percent off sale items (use code: SALE20); through 7/5

ASOS.com: up to 50 percent off select styles

Bandier: up to 50 percent off select styles

Boden: 50 percent off select items; through 6/29

Boohoo.com: 50 percent off sitewide (use code: GIMME50)

Chinese Laundry: extra 25 percent off all sale items (use code: 4THJULY); through 7/4

Coldwater Creek: 20 percent off all sale items and 40 percent off all outlet items (use code: FREEDOM); through 7/4

Cotton On: up to 70 percent off select styles; through 7/2

DL1961: 30 percent off sitewide (use code: DL4TH)

ELOQUII: up to 50 percent off select styles (use code: EXTRA)

Express: up to 50 percent off select styles

Foot Locker: extra 25 percent off select markdowns

French Connection: extra 30 percent off sale items (use code: FSALBR)

Gap: up to 50 percent off select summer styles

Halston: additional 30 percent off sale and clearance; through 7/4

H&M: up to 70 percent off select styles

JADE Swim: 30 percent off all styles; through 7/5

J.Crew: 25 percent off purchase and 40 percent off sale items (use code: SUMMER); through 6/29

J.Crew Factory: 40 percent off new arrivals; through 6/29

Joe’s: 30 percent off select styles

Journelle: up to 50 percent off select styles; through 7/13

Kate Spade New York: extra 30 percent off all sale items (use code: SUNNY); through 7/5

Ked’s: extra 20 percent off sale items; through 7/9

Leon Max | Maxstudio.com: extra 40 percent off sitewide (use code: JULY40)

L.K. Bennett: grab an extra 10 percent off sale styles with total savings of up to 70 percent off; through 7/4

L.L. Bean: up to 50 percent off select styles

Loeffler Randall: up to 50 percent off select styles

LOFT: up to 50 percent off select made-for-sun styles and and extra 50 percent off all sale items

MATCHESFASHION.COM: up to 70 percent off luxury labels

Michael Kors: take an extra 25 percent off already reduced prices; through 7/4

M’oda ‘Operandi: up to 70 percent off select designer styles; through 7/11

Neil J. Rodgers: 50 percent off sitewide; through 7/5

Of a Kind: 30 percent off select items; through 7/6

Old Navy: up to 50 percent off select items

Parker NY: to 70 percent off select items (use code: LUCKYSTARS); through 7/2

Ramy Brook: 25 percent off select styles; through 7/4

Rebecca Taylor: 40 percent off sale items (use code: JULYSURPRISE); through 7/4

Rockport: up to 50 percent off and get 2 pairs of select styles for $99

Schutz: up to 50 percent off select styles

Shopbop.com: up to 70 percent off sale items

Sigerson Morrison: up to 70 percent off (use code: HAPPY4TH); through 7/5

Solid & Striped: 20 percent off select items (use code: USA25); through 7/4

Soludos: 25 percent off select styles (use code: JULY25); through 7/3

Soma: up to 80 percent off select styles

Sperry: up to 50 percent off select sale items; through 7/12

The Outnet: extra 30 percent off select items at checkout

Topshop: up to 50 percent off select styles

Tory Burch: up to 30 percent off select sale items (use code: EXTRA30)

Trina Turk: additional 25 percent off sale items; through 7/4

Yumi Kim: take an additional 30 percent off sale items (use code: FIREWORKS); through 7/4

White + Warren: up to 50 percent off select styles

Jewelry, Handbags & Accessories

Ban.do: spend $50 and get a pair of sunglasses for free, plus free shipping for the weekend on all orders (use code: BBQBBQ); 7/1 – 7/4

BaubleBar: up to 75 percent off select styles and an extra 20 percent off select sale styles

Coach: 50 percent off all sale styles

Furla: 50 percent off all sale items plus an extra 10 percent off sale items; through 7/4

Henri Bendel: 50 percent off select styles

Rebecca Minkoff: up to 60 percent off select merchandise; through 7/4

Rue Gembon: 30 percent off sitewide (use code: HEAT30)

Taii Jewelry: 20 percent off sitewide, through 7/4

Home & Travel

Dormify: 20 percent off sitewide (use code: FIRECRACKER); through 7/4

Lulu & Georgia: up to 70 percent off select items, through 7/5

Williams Sonoma: up to 75 percent off select items, extra 25 percent off select clearance items

Beauty

Benefit Cosmetics: get three bronzer, highlighter and brow fun size minis with $70 order (use code: SOLSTICE)

Dr. Brandt Skin Care: save 35 percent (use code: FNF35); through 7/4