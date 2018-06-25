3 Ridiculously Cute Outfits You Should Wear For July 4th Weekend

Searching for a perfectly cute and affordable July 4th outfit? Look no further: We’ve put together three no-fuss looks that are not only stylish, but won’t break the bank — every piece we picked is under $100. Scroll down to shop the pieces, or get inspired, just in time for the long holiday weekend.

If you’re going to a backyard barbecue

A smocked midi dress is easy and breezy for relaxing at an Independence Day barbecue. Keep your look cool and trendy by adding a pair of marigold beaded statement earrings, like these favorites from Anthropologie’s amazing jewelry section. Then complete your look with a pair of retro-inspired cat-eye sunglasses, a round straw crossbody bag (one of this season’s biggest trends) and a chic pair of espadrille mules.

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: QUAY sunglasses, $55; Topshop dress, $52; Deepa earrings, $58; Soludos espadrilles, $95 and NaturalNeo handbag, $49.87

If you’re going to fireworks

When it comes to watching fireworks, the key is comfort, so opt for a cute graphic tee and a flowy midi skirt. Pair this combo with some comfy and totally trendy chunky sneakers, acrylic statement earrings and a hands-free belt bag and you’ll be ready to sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: Mango skirt, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); Madewell t-shirt, $39.50; BaubleBar earrings, $34; FILA sneakers, $65 and Madewell belt bag, $88

If you’re going to a pool party

Look pretty and patriotic while lounging poolside in a trendy high waist polka dot bikini. A distressed denim mini skirt is the perfect cover up and paired with chic slide sandals, a red hair scarf and a vintage-style straw bag, you’ll be ready for wherever the party takes you. Just don’t forget to protect yourself from the sun with some SPF and cool cat-eye sunglasses.

Buy It! Clockwise from top left: Free People printed scarf pony, $12; & Other Stories bikini top, $25 and high waist bikini bottoms, $29; Forever21 sunglasses, $7.90; H&M denim mini skirt, $24.99; Coconuts by Matisse sandals, $47.96 (orig. $79.95); H&M straw bag, $49.99

What July 4th outfits are you shopping? Comment below and let us know!