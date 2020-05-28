Revealed! The Best Jeans for Curvy Women, According to Reviews

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding a pair of jeans that makes you feel confident is not always an easy task. Hang tight, we've scoured the internet and found top-rated jeans to flatter a wide variety of body types, so you can finally add a favorite pair of jeans (or a few) to your closet.

These are the best jeans for curvy women:

Best Overall: Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jean

If you're like us, you know it can be a struggle finding a pair of jeans that achieves the trifecta: flattering, comfortable, and stylish. Based on 5,600 rave reviews celebrating their impressive fit for all body types, this pair of Everlane jeans delivers standout results. One reviewer says, "[These] are my absolute favorite pair of jeans. I'm very curvy and shorter and these are very flattering." Available in three shades of blue as well as black and white, Everlane totally nailed it when they made these jeans. And thanks to their under-$70 price point, we wouldn't blame you if you stocked up in multiple colors.

Buy It! Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jean, $68; everlane.com

Most Comfortable: Signature Levi's Shaping Skinny Jeans

Who doesn't love to be comfortable — especially while looking stylish? For this reason and many more, we are obsessed with these best-selling Levi jeans from Amazon. One five-star reviewer says, "Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these." Stretchy yet snug enough to hug the waist, you might want to grab a few pairs because they're that amazing.

Buy It! Signature Levi's Shaping Skinny Jeans, $21–$73.94; amazon.com

Best Affordable Jeans: Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Jeggings

Sizing available in regular, petite, and tall is always a win — and with a wallet-friendly price tag of $30, an even bigger win. These distressed jeggings are an ideal choice when you want to flaunt a fashionable look while also feeling comfy. We recommend pairing these distressed skinnies with black leather booties and this statement sequin top.

Buy It! Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Jeggings, $18.99 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Best Designer: Agolde Cherie High-Rise Straight Jeans

Quality over quantity is something worth considering, especially when shopping for a pair of jeans — which is exactly why we have to spill the tea on this pair by Agolde. One five-star reviewer says they fit like a glove, while many others describe them as the most comfortable and flattering jeans they've ever owned. Grab a pair while they still have your size in stock!

Buy It! Agolde Cherie High-Rise Straight Jeans, $178; revolve.com

Best for Short Women: Madewell Perfect Summer High-Rise Ankle Jeans

Vintage jeans, also known as "mom jeans," have been around all this time for a reason: They're stylish, enhance your figure, and are the perfect option when you're going for a cool, casual look. While true vintage jeans are usually narrow in the leg, hip, and thigh areas, leaving little to no room for movement, this pair of curvy Madewell jeans completes the classic style with a reconstructed design for all body types. One reviewer says, "I really do feel like a '90s supermodel in these (if Cindy Crawford were like 6 inches shorter and 20 lbs heavier, ha.) The light color, ankle length and fit really do make them the perfect jeans for summer." Tip: Most reviewers recommend sizing up in this style.

Buy It! Madewell Perfect Summer High Rise Ankle Jeans, $98; nordstrom.com

Best for Tall Women: Madewell Curvy High-Waist Skinny Jeans

Versatile and refined, skinny jeans are a wardrobe must-have. Not only is this denim option super cute, it's specifically designed for ladies with hourglass figures. Plus, Madewell has lengths suitable for all heights, so you can finally own a pair that complements your long legs just right. For a cozy weekend outfit, add a ribbed turtleneck with faux-fur lined mules.

Buy It! Madewell Curvy High-Waist Skinny Jeans, $135; nordstrom.com

Best Flares: Vibrant Bell Bottom High-Waist Jeans

In addition to a solid pair of skinny jeans, you'll also want a pair of stunning flares in your closet. This style goes great with heels and a blouse, making it a sophisticated option for dressier occasions like work or date night. In a variety of denim shades including black leather and gray, these flares are a smart option if you're looking to switch things up from your usual blue jeans.

Buy It! Vibrant Bell Bottom High-Waist Jeans, $31.92–$59.99; amazon.com

Best Straight Jeans: Madewell Classic Straight Jeans

Straight jeans with stretch denim? A dream come true! Featuring a high-waist that hugs your curves in all the right places and pairs perfectly with cropped sweaters, we can see why these customer-approved jeans have a 4.7-star average rating. One reviewer claims, "I have a muscular lower half but a narrow waist and always struggle to find pants that fit," adding, "These are perfect. The waist fits like a dream and they're perfectly fitted in the legs without being too tight in the calves or thighs." For an eye-catching ensemble, pair the white option with a bright pink knit sweater.

Buy It! Madewell Classic Straight Jeans, $128; madewell.com

Best Skinny Jeans: Good American Good Legs

Thanks to Khloe Kardashian's jean line, Good American, women of all body types, ranging in sizes from 0 to 24, can own a pair of quality skinny jeans. Made with power stretch fabric, this five-star jean enables you to wear them in between washes without having that unwanted baggy feel. Bonus: The website showcases models of several shapes and heights to give an accurate representation of how they'll look on customers — that deserves a big round of applause!

Buy It! Good American Good Legs, $165; goodamerican.com

Best Cropped: Madewell Curvy Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans

Crafted to flatter your curves, this pair of cropped denim warrants a permanent spot in your closet. This style is a fan favorite due to the fact you can wear them all year long with the right footwear. The best part? They're available in petite, regular, and tall lengths to suit every height.

Buy It! Madewell Curvy Slim Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128; madewell.com

Best High-Waist Jeans: Good American Good Waist Skinny Jeans

Once again, Good American wins our vote — what's not to love? From the way they hold their shape to the perfect amount of stretch in the hip, butt, and thigh areas, this is arguably one of the best collections for curvy ladies. We recommend pairing these super high-waisted jeans with a black turtleneck bodysuit for a bunch-free finish.

Buy It! Good American Good Waist Skinny Jeans, $99 (orig. $165); nordstrom.com

Best Stretch: Hybrid & Co. Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Jeans

Say goodbye to stiff jeans forever — this pair of best-selling stretch denim provides unbelievable comfort for long days sitting at a desk or walking around the city. Smooth as butter and ultra-slimming, these jeans will suddenly become a favorite in your rotation, as they already have for several customers. The hardest part will be deciding which of the 37 colors you should get.

Buy It! Hybrid & Co. Butt Lift Super Comfy Stretch Denim Jeans, $18.46–$29.99; amazon.com

Best Bootcut: Levi's Curvy Bootcut Jeans

If you have a closet full of skinnies, try adding a pair of bootcut jeans into the mix. With a clean, chic structure featuring just the right amount of flare, Levi's Curvy jeans will instantly give you the appearance of longer legs. Pair them with a blouse and pointed heels for a work-appropriate outfit.

Buy It! Levi's Curvy Bootcut Jeans, $28.08–$44.30; amazon.com

Best Mid-Rise: Everlane Mid-Rise Skinny Jean

We can't stop obsessing over this Meghan Markle-loved brand. With a natural fit at the waistline and slimming structure throughout the entire silhouette, Everlane has once again won us over with this gorgeous pair of blue jeans. They even come in ankle, regular, and tall lengths, so you can find a pair that suits your body to a T.

Buy It! Everlane Mid-Rise Skinny Jean, $38 (orig. $68); everlane.com

Best Boyfriend Jeans: Sofia Vergara Boyfriend Jean

Featuring a relaxed fit and worn-in detailing, these are the ultimate boyfriend jeans — and they're under $30! When paired with a bodysuit, you can achieve a stylish contrast by combining a structured top with looser pants. Add a pair of statement heels to complement the ankle-length hem.

Buy It! Sofia Vergara Boyfriend Jean, $27.50; walmart.com

Best Fitting: Good American Good Legs Crop

With just the right amount of stretch to hug your shape while giving you the freedom to bend comfortably, these timeless jeans check all the boxes. Featuring a gap-proof waistline and a stretchy, sculpting fabric to enhance your lovely curves, we won't judge if you end up wearing them every day.

Buy It! Good American Good Legs Crop, $155; goodamerican.com

Best White Jeans: Madewell High-Waist Crop Skinny Jeans

Whoever made the "no white after Labor Day" rule clearly never wore white jeans this amazing. Turn heads and look super stylish all year long in this pair of Madewell jeans. Featuring a high waist and cropped length, the outfit possibilities are endless. If it's chilly, pair these size-inclusive jeans with a short sleeve sweater and boots, and on warmer days try an all-white ensemble with tennis shoes and a tee.

Buy It! Madewell High-Waist Crop Skinny Jeans, $89.50 (orig. $135); nordstrom.com

Best for Petite Curvy Women: Madewell Petite Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans

It's time to cut ties with your tailor; this pair of petite jeans will make your fit issues disappear. Featuring a flattering silhouette designed for hourglass figures, this dark wash denim meets all the needs for short women with curves. Complete this posh look with flats, a ruffled blouse, and a cute clutch.

Buy It! Madewell Petite Curvy High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $135; madewell.com

Best Super High-Waisted: Good American Good Curve High-Waist Jeans

Most of us praise high-waist jeans for their power to accentuate our figures. Thanks to Good American's inclusive sizing, not only does this pair provide a flattering fit at the waistline, it also embraces curves. Pair these must-have jeans with a band tee and booties for a cool, relaxed outfit.

Buy It! Good American Good Curve High-Waist Jeans, $115.90 (orig. $165); goodamerican.com

Best Splurge Jeans: GRLFRND High-Rise Super Stretch Skinnies

If you're in the mood to treat yourself, we found the most fabulous pair of jeans to do so: This Super Stretch Skinny Jean from Revolve. Whether it's date night or casual Friday at work, you can easily dress them up or down with heels or sneakers. Plus, one reviewer says, "These are the best jeans ever. They smooth out the belly while highlighting curvy hips." Tip: Some customers say this style runs a little large, so you may need to size down for a more snug fit.

Buy It! GRLFRND High-Rise Super Stretch Skinnies, $198; revolve.com