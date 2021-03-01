The InStyle elevator is back — and you can join in on the fun

The Best InStyle Elevator Moments from the 2021 Golden Globes

It's not the Golden Globes without a memorable opening monologue (props to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler), some spontaneous candid moments during the show and the famous InStyle elevator videos that flood social media after the telecast.

The fashion magazine usually hosts a swanky soirée afterparty where celebs partake in the buzzy social media experience. Although afterparties are on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, InStyle still found a way to bring the elevator back virtually.

This year, the celebs taped videos of themselves doing goofy bits, which were digitally set in a gilded Art-Decor elevator bank background (created by Tony and Emmy award-winning designer Derek McLane). A slew of stars have already made a video including Nicola Coughlan, Tyra Banks and Keke Palmer — and for the first time ever, viewers at home can participate.

"Yes, we've been home for a year. But it doesn't have to feel like it. For the Golden Globes, we're excited to bring the infamous InStyle Elevator to you," Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown said in a statement. "Along with a brilliant roster of celebrities and nominees we'll reveal on the night of, you can create your own elevator video at home. Don't be subtle: we'll be watching!"

Fans can join in on the fun by using the magazine's new custom Instagram filter #InStyleElevator.

For inspiration, we gathered a few of our favorite elevator videos of the night.

Keke Palmer dazzled in Dior.

Nicola Coughlan stunned as Lady Whistledown in a yellow ruffled gown from Molly Goddard.

Tyra Banks skipped the full glam but still nailed her expert modeling moves.

Sydney Sweeney was caught relaxing in her vibrant pink gown with a pint of ice cream.

Liza Koshy gave us some fun dance moves.

But Lucy Hale may have had the most relatable video of them all — posing in her pajamas and slippers with under-eye patches on as she carried her dogs.

This year, InStyle is partnering with The Actors Fund, which provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals in times of need, and is encouraging those able to make a donation to the organization.