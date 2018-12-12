The Best Holiday Party Shoes According to Meghan Markle, January Jones and More Style Setters

May your holiday season sparkle as bright as your favorite pair of shoes!

On Tuesday night, some of Hollywood’s most polished women kicked off the holidays by dashing through the streets of Los Angeles in their Tamara Mellon shoes to celebrate the opening of the direct-to-consumer footwear brand’s very first brick-and-mortar store in Palisades Village.

Though luxury footwear brand founded by Mellon, who also co-founded Jimmy Choo, has been on Meghan Markle’s list of favorites for some time now, the Duchess of Sussex’s close friend Abigail Spencer and Mad Men star January Jones shared their holiday picks from the coveted shoe brand with PEOPLE.

“The shoes I’m wearing – Stardust,” Jones, 40, says about her favorite festive Tamara Mellon Stardust velvet shoe with a transparent lucite heel. “It’s unique and sparkly and velvet, and there’s a blue version, too, that’s amazing with a see-through heel.”

January Jones attends Tamara Mellon's Palisades Village store launch party on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock (10030317k)

“When I was trying to pick out my outfit for tonight, there were so many different options,” she continues. “Tamara has so many fun styles and they’re comfortable. My favorite shoe is a white pump, and she has the perfect white pump that I wear all the time.”

Though Jones favors sophisticated dark tones to complete her outfit for the fetê, Spencer prefers to channel her love for the snow in winter whites.

Abigail Spencer attends Tamara Mellon's Palisades Village store launch party on Dec. 11 in Los Angeles. Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

“I like a white shoe with the holiday,” Spencer, 37, says, wearing her Tamara Mellon white Belle pumps. “I’m really digging the white Belles that I’m wearing.”

“I like all black and then a white shoe, so I’m really digging it,” she continues about her mono-chrome look, complete with a black Rosetta Getty leather dress. “I think it’s really good to go with a white – or a red or sparkly – but I’m saying white shoe for this holiday!”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

And it’s clear the brand is a staple of her exemplary royal style. Son after her royal wedding, Meghan donned some blush beauties first appearance as the Duchess of Sussex at a garden party in honor of Prince Charles‘ 70th birthday at Buckingham Palace. Meghan paired her Siren pumps with a pale-pink dress (the first of many) by British fashion label Goat, a matching saucer-style fascinator and, of course, stockings.

Even when she’s not wearing a tiara, the Duchess of Sussex is decked out in karats – that is to say, these appropriately-named golden strappy heels, which she wore with a custom Givenchy gown (and dark nailpolish!) to honor the brand’s designer Claire Waight Keller (who also made her wedding dress) at the British Fashion Awards.

Duchess of Sussex on stage during The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 10 in London. Joe Maher/BFC/Getty

They also come in rose gold or silver.

And we think everyone deserves a "to me, from me" gift under the tree.