Statement Headbands Are Back: Shop These 5 Styles Before Your Next Holiday Party

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Brittany Talarico
December 11, 2018 04:57 PM
Putting together a holiday party outfit can be a daunting (and expensive!) task. So this year, we’re recycling our favorite LBDs and saving the money on the Dry Bar blowouts with the help of one easy accessory: A festive headband.

Rita Ora expertly demonstrated the trend at Monday night’s British Fashion Awards, teaming her silky high-fashion Prada pajamas with a black satin headpiece featuring glittering crystal embellishments that played up her Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Ready to channel your inner Blair Waldorf on the holiday party circuit? Shop these five pieces that will take any outfit from boring to bold instantly.

Courtesy Shopbop

Buy It! Lele Sadoughi Velvet Headband, $45; shopbop.com

Buy It! NAMJOSH Black Velvet Embellished Headband, $50; shopbop.com

Buy It! Tanya Taylor Sequin Headband, $85; shopbop.com

Buy It! Eugenia Kim Malia Headband, $195; shopbop.com

Buy It! Jennifer Behr Ophelia Headband, $352; shopbop.com

